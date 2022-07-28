New,York,,Ny,-,January,07:,Democratic,Presidential,Candidate,Vp.

Related
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
