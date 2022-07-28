ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana This October

By Mikey O
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
929thelake.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 THE LAKE

We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!

This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Granger Smith In Kinder August 5, Win Tickets With Us

Country music sensation Granger Smith is making a stop in Southwest Louisiana in less than a week now. He will be live in Kinder, Louisiana at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday night, August 5th for a big show. Granger sure has moved up in the music scene. We can remember...
KINDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
92.9 THE LAKE

Ron White Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In September

Comedian Ron White will be performing in Lake Charles this September. White was born on December 18, 1956, in Fritch, Texas. He dreamed of being a comedian from a young age. White joined the Navy at 17 and after serving his time he lived in Mexico for a short period of time before returning to the United States to pursue comedy.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”

Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings

Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Dusty Hill
92.9 THE LAKE

South Louisiana Storm Threat Lessens for the Weekend

Call me old-fashioned but I find something very comforting in hearing a rumble of thunder and the splash of raindrops on my roof on a summer afternoon. Having grown up in the Gulf South, it's just what the weather does this time of year. And, if it weren't for those afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, can you imagine just how hot it would be?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Captain Awarded D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement

Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025

When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Tx
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2022. Heather Renee Bunch, 43, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; bicycle must have reflectors. Derrick Wayne Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Stalking; resisting an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today

Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA Firefighters Protest For Better Pay

The Lake Charles Firefighters Local Union 561 say they are burned out and fed up with low wages. They have reportedly been going back and forth with the city for a while, trying to get proper wages in return for the lifesaving work they do. The American Press reports to make residents aware and garner public support the first responders took the streets Monday, July 27, 2022, in protest.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

City responds to firefighters’ complaints over pay

The city of Lake Charles and Lake Charles local fire fighting union had scheduled a meeting prior to Monday, July 25. “Before the demonstrations began, the city administration had a meeting scheduled to discuss concerns,” said John Cardone, city administrator. Lake Charles firefighters were on the corners of Broad...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Moss Bluff Snow Cone Stand Goes Viral: “Purple” Snow Cone

Back in May, we talked about how Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream had a very questionable topping on their ice cream. Let's be honest, it literally looked like weed was sitting on top of the ice cream. It seems that trend is popping back up with a Sno-ball place in Moss Bluff. Incredible Edibles Sno-Balls decided to do their own spin on questionable ingredients by introducing their "Orchid Cream Vanilla" snow cone. Honestly, I saw the video for a split second and instantly thought it was definitely something else and NOT an Orchid flavor. For those of you scratching your head, let me educate you on what I initially thought it was.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy