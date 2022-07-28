ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana This October

929thelake.com
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Granger Smith In Kinder August 5, Win Tickets With Us
Country music sensation Granger Smith is making a stop in Southwest Louisiana in less than a week now. He will be live in Kinder, Louisiana at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday night, August 5th for a big show. Granger sure has moved up in the music scene. We can remember...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Things To Do This Weekend in Lake Charles And SWLA July 29-31
Can you believe that it's the last weekend of July already? There is a ton of things going on in Lake Charles and here in Southwest Louisiana to choose from to go out and do something this weekend. There are festivals, concerts, live music at bars and restaurants, and even...
Gayle’s Shot Bar Announces First Singles Mixer in August
Kids, back in the day people met at events and public places. There was no swiping or super swiping when it came to meeting people. Gayle's Shot Bar on Ryan Street seems to be getting back to those roots of meeting potential mates the old-school way with their first-ever Singles Night.
Ron White Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana In September
Comedian Ron White will be performing in Lake Charles this September. White was born on December 18, 1956, in Fritch, Texas. He dreamed of being a comedian from a young age. White joined the Navy at 17 and after serving his time he lived in Mexico for a short period of time before returning to the United States to pursue comedy.
New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings
Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
South Louisiana Storm Threat Lessens for the Weekend
Call me old-fashioned but I find something very comforting in hearing a rumble of thunder and the splash of raindrops on my roof on a summer afternoon. Having grown up in the Gulf South, it's just what the weather does this time of year. And, if it weren't for those afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, can you imagine just how hot it would be?
Lake Charles Captain Awarded D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement
Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
Lake Charles American Press
The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025
When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
KPLC TV
Accident cleared on I-10 W at mile marker 4.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes are now open on I-10 West at mile marker 4 (US 90), DOTD said.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2022. Heather Renee Bunch, 43, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; bicycle must have reflectors. Derrick Wayne Brown, 37, Lake Charles: Stalking; resisting an...
Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today
Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man jumped and beaten on Bank Street, friend seeks answers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...
Raising Cane’s Founder Buys A Mega Million Ticket For All 50K Employees
If you work at Raising Cane’s then you have a really good chance at winning the Mega Millions drawing tonight! The founder of Raising Cane's Todd Graves has bought every Raising Cane's employee a Mega Millions Ticket for tonight's drawing. There are currently 50,000 employees that work at Raising...
Lake Charles, LA Firefighters Protest For Better Pay
The Lake Charles Firefighters Local Union 561 say they are burned out and fed up with low wages. They have reportedly been going back and forth with the city for a while, trying to get proper wages in return for the lifesaving work they do. The American Press reports to make residents aware and garner public support the first responders took the streets Monday, July 27, 2022, in protest.
Lake Charles American Press
City responds to firefighters’ complaints over pay
The city of Lake Charles and Lake Charles local fire fighting union had scheduled a meeting prior to Monday, July 25. “Before the demonstrations began, the city administration had a meeting scheduled to discuss concerns,” said John Cardone, city administrator. Lake Charles firefighters were on the corners of Broad...
Moss Bluff Snow Cone Stand Goes Viral: “Purple” Snow Cone
Back in May, we talked about how Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream had a very questionable topping on their ice cream. Let's be honest, it literally looked like weed was sitting on top of the ice cream. It seems that trend is popping back up with a Sno-ball place in Moss Bluff. Incredible Edibles Sno-Balls decided to do their own spin on questionable ingredients by introducing their "Orchid Cream Vanilla" snow cone. Honestly, I saw the video for a split second and instantly thought it was definitely something else and NOT an Orchid flavor. For those of you scratching your head, let me educate you on what I initially thought it was.
