Vibrant! Zayn Malik Looks Unrecognizable While Flaunting His New Hairstyle in Rare Selfie: Photo

By Jessica Stopper
 4 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Colorful. Zayn Malik flaunted a vibrant new hairdo and almost looked unrecognizable in a rare snapshot posted to his Instagram account. The “Pillowtalk” singer, 29, debuted his hot pink locks in a selfie uploaded on Wednesday, July 27, and fans seem to approve of his summer look.

“I don’t know how to breathe anymore,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “SO GORGEOUS BESTIE.” In the photo, the One Direction alum exposed his plethora of tattoos in a mesh tank top and silver chain necklace while noticeably showcasing his fresh face, free of facial hair that he previously had.

This isn’t the first time Zayn sported a new ‘do that completely transformed his appearance, though. In April 2022, he stunned fans after posting an Instagram photo while showing off a more grunge appearance than his typical look. The “Dusk Til Dawn” artist grew out his hair and beard, acquiring a style that he’s never had in the past.

Zayn has seemingly changed his appearance quite a few times since his 2021 split from Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares his daughter, Khai, 1. The pair called it quits nearly a year after he and the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, got into a shouting match in their Pennsylvania home, where they quietly raise their Khai.

Courtesy of Zayn Malik/Instagram

The musician, who denied accusations of striking Yolanda and who later pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment, released a statement on Twitter claiming he strives to “create a safe and private space” for the little one to grow up in. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to a no contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” the October 2021 tweet read.

While their romantic relationship came to an end, the two still have a “healthy” relationship in order to actively coparent their daughter. “Zayn and Gigi are rebuilding their relationship to be healthy coparents to Khai,” a source told In Touch in January 2022. “They’ve been spending time together away from prying eyes. They’ll go for walks or have lunch in Pennsylvania. Just simple things, really.”

On top of striving to be an outstanding parent, the X Factor alum also started “working on himself” after the altercation with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. An insider previously told In Touch that he started to lie under the radar and focus on working on his temper as he completes his 360-day court ordered probation.

“He’d have to prove that he has fixed his anger problems and completely changed for Gigi to consider giving him another chance,” the insider said at the time. “They’re taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens, but she’s prioritizing Khai over anything else.”

