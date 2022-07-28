2023 Ford F-150 Lineup Will Retain 2022 Feature Removals

fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Debuts With Advanced AWD, Unique Shocks
The fact that more Ford Maverick variants were in the works has long been one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive world, particularly as the compact pickup debuted to much hype and remains a hot commodity to this day. One of those variants was destined to be a more capable off-road version of the Maverick, a fact that became clear after Ford Authority spies spotted a pair of what we believed to be 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor prototypes driving around earlier this month. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package had been officially revealed, adding to a growing pickup family that also includes the Ford Ranger Tremor, Ford F-150 Tremor, and Ford Super Duty Tremor.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Expected To Join Lineup
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. Now, sources have informed Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage is expected to join the lineup for the upcoming model year.
Here’s What Makes The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Visually Unique
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R charged onto the pickup scene with its debut earlier this month. As Ford Authority exclusively reported way back in 2019, an eight-cylinder powerhouse returned to the F-150 Raptor R line for this model year, and the muscular pickup will feature the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator under the hood. This engine produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, and while that alone sets the Raptor R apart from the rest of the F-150 lineup, the high-performance truck sports quite a few exterior details that its more approachable cousins do not.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Possibly Revealed Via VIN Document
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. But that wasn’t the only intriguing piece of information found in this VIN decoder, as it also listed the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage as a potential forthcoming model.
1985 Ford Escort RS Once Driven By Princess Diana Headed To Auction
The late Princess Diana had multiple connections to The Blue Oval after her at-the-time-finance Prince Charles gifted her a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia as an engagement gift back in that same year. That particular car is still around and was auctioned off just over a year ago, but it isn’t the only Escort driven by the beloved figure of English monarchy, as this 1985 Ford Escort RS – the last one owned by Princess Diana – is also going up for grabs at Silverstone Auctions’ upcoming sale taking place on August 27th.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Can Be Financed For 84 Months
Like most in-demand vehicles these days, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t eligible for many discounts or incentives, whether that be related to financing or leasing. Making matters worse, the F-150 Lightning also features lower residual values than its ICE-powered brethren, and features different plan pricing as well, while lessees won’t even be able to purchase their vehicle when those terms are up, either. Thus, those that want to obtain a lower monthly payment must look to increasingly long loan terms, and in that regard, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning can be financed for 84 months, according to a dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct, even if that isn’t being advertised at the moment.
Ford E-Transit Currently Dominates Full-Size Electric Van Segment
The 2022 Ford E-Transit was revealed back in November 2020 and entered production at the Kansas City Assembly plant last November with the first shipments of the EV van beginning in the U.S. back in February. However, Ford didn’t disclose E-Transit sales figures until April, though the new model immediately took the top spot in its admittedly small segment that same month, a position it continued to hold through June. That trend held true through the second quarter of 2022 as well, as the automaker recently revealed via its Q2 2022 earnings statement.
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during July 2022. The lack of Ford Transit Connect discount offers during July 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and tight supply, as Ford navigates ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage. In fact, the Transit Connect has faced various production constraints over the past year.
Ford F-150 Ranked Second In Segment For Owner Satisfaction
The Blue Oval has enjoyed some mixed results in J.D. Power’s recently-released 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, which ranked the 2022 Ford Maverick as one of the most satisfying vehicles in its segment – joining the Ford brand, which ranked above the mass market segment average, Lincoln, which landed below the premium segment average, and both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Super Duty, each of which topped their individual segments as well. Those models were also joined by the Ford F-150, which ranked second in the large light-duty pickup segment in that regard.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Transition Occurring Faster Than Expected
Though it remains committed to producing ICE and hybrid-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future, Ford is in the midst of a major EV transition that even saw the company split itself into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs, and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, which is proving to be a bit of a challenge for its traditional dealer model. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley previously stated that he believed mass EV adoption would begin as early as 2023, exceeding the automaker’s expectations in that regard. In a recent interview with former engineer and current YouTuber Sandy Munro, Farley also admitted that the world’s EV transition is occurring faster than anyone previously expected, too.
Ford Patent Filed For In-Vehicle Hearing Test System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-vehicle hearing test system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 22nd, 2021, published on July 28th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0233105. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of interesting and somewhat unusual patents...
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
2023 Ford Escape Tail Lamps Compared To Current Model
The forthcoming, updated 2023 Ford Escape has been captured on film numerous times by Ford Authority spies in recent months – including with no camo whatsoever on multiple occasions – giving us a very good idea of what to expect from the refreshed crossover. That includes new front and rear fascias, some interior enhancements such as a larger infotainment screen, and the introduction of a couple of new variants. However, the 2023 Ford Escape also features new tail lamps in the rear, which are a bit different than the current model.
2023 Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package Shows Up On Ford’s Own Website
The Blue Oval threw us quite a surprise this evening by issuing an update to its publicly-facing website that not only shows a photo of the much-anticipated 2023 Maverick Tremor off-road package, but that also provides some details about it. The page in question, which can be found on the...
2024 Ford Mustang V8 To Approach 500 Horsepower: Exclusive
As Ford Authority exclusively reported last October, 2022 Ford Mustang models equipped with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine took a hit in terms of output to the tune of 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque when compared to the 2021 model year. This decline was blamed on emissions requirements, but it was a disappointing development, regardless, as cars tend to gain power year-over-year – not lose it. Regardless, things are looking up for the forthcoming next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang V8, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that it will approach 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
More Ford Vehicles Stolen From Dearborn Storage Lot
The Ford F-Series line of pickups have remained near or at the top of the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) Most Stolen Vehicles list for years now, including 2020, when the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty ranked as the most common target for thieves, a result that the F-Series repeated in 2021. Most recently, a rash of thefts have plagued Ford-owned lots around the Detroit area, taking a toll on the automaker and the surrounding community. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this problem continues to rage on, as 15 additional Ford vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot this past weekend.
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor Prototype Spotted Testing: Exclusive
Ford Authority spies have spotted a host of 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out driving around in recent months in a wide variety of configurations. One particular model that we haven’t seen – at least until now – is the 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor, the more rugged, off-road-focused version of the large pickup. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor prototype for the very first time, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect from the refreshed model.
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 2.9 Percent APR In July 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing or 3.9 percent APR financing, depending on region, during July 2022. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during July 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60...
Nascar Ford Teams Dominate Top 10 Qualifying At Indy Road Course 2022
After a few weeks of mediocre qualifying efforts by the Nascar Ford teams, The Blue Oval dominated the top 10 during qualifying for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The pole position will go to the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Tyler Reddick, who got around the 14-turn road...
