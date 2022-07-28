ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley’s Daughter Is Already a Teenager! See Photos of Leah Today

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Srts_0gwVamJI00

Boo Boo is all grown up! Amber Portwood’s eldest child, Leah LeAnn Shirley, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, is already a teenager. While the mother of two recently lost custody of her 4-year-old son James, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, her relationship with her daughter seems to be improving.

Teen Mom fans watched as Amber, 32, and the tween, 13, struggled with their bond after Leah told her dad that “all [Amber] did was give birth to me.”

“Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything,” Leah said about her mother while MTV cameras were rolling. “That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot,” she added of her stepmother.

As a last-ditch effort, the Teen Mom OG star sent her daughter an emotional, heartfelt video apologizing for her wrongdoings, though Leah was unreceptive.

“I sent a video apology, but I didn’t get a response,” Amber told MTV producers. “I just want my relationship with my daughter. She is losing time with her mom, and she’s not wasting time with her mom.”

It appears the mother-daughter duo have turned a new leaf, however, as the Indiana native told Page Six that things are “good” between them now.

“I don’t want to mess anything up, but [things are] good,” she told the outlet in November 2021. “She’s reaching [out], and I am [so excited]. My arms are up and open.”

“She’s been asking questions. I’ve always told her the truth, as much as I could for her age,” Amber added. “As she’s gotten older, she’s learned more. With her age right now, she’s kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t like that attitude or behavior. I’m not like that,’” she continued.

“I think she has every right to be mad at me for a lot of things … I let her feel her emotions, and I understand that,” the Never Too Late author added.

Gary – who also shares daughter Emilee with wife Kristina Shirley – has tried to help facilitate their relationship despite having primary custody of Leah.

“One of my best friends in the entire world right here,” he wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with his daughter in January. “I’d say she’s one lucky girl! Has two moms [Amber Portwood] & [Kristina Shirley] and one overprotective papa!”

The police officer was originally granted custody in December 2011 while Amber was in the midst of her substance abuse problem. They returned to court following her release from prison, but Gary ultimately maintained primary custody while Amber was ordered to pay $1,200 per month in child support.

Keep scrolling to see Amber Portwood’s daughter today!

Comments / 10

Related
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
In Touch Weekly

She’s a Teenager! Check Out What Jordyn-Grace Duggar Looks Like Today

19 Kids and Counting alum Jordyn-Grace Duggar has grown up right before our eyes! The 18th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar arrived when the show was still titled 17 Kids and Counting, and she was the first Duggar kid to have her birth documented for the family’s TLC show. Here is a complete rundown of everything we know about the second to youngest Duggar child and how she’s doing!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Glennon
Person
James
Person
Amber Portwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Mtv
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie & Josh McKee Split After 12 Years: I Wish Him ‘Peace & Happiness’

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is a single mom. The 27-year-old mother of three confirmed that she split from Josh McKee, 29, after 12 years of marriage in a long and heartfelt statement to Celebuzz. “I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart… life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight,” Mackenzie began in her statement. “I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park. I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy