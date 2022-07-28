Thursday July 28 Forecast

www.nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Break in the heat expected Tuesday with another record set Friday in Yakima
While an excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Sunday, it will still be hot on Monday in the Yakima area. A high of 101 is forecast Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday
With “dangerously hot” weather expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat wave is affecting Central, South Central and Eastern Washington as well as central, north central and northeast Oregon, according to the weather service. The...
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
Yakima Herald Republic
Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima
Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
nbcrightnow.com
Drones To Track Bull Trout In Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife(WDFW) will begin using drones to assess the effects of low water levels on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima Counties, beginning August 1st and continuing through the fall. Bull trout are threatened under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
nbcrightnow.com
West Nile Virus In Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mosquitos collected in Kennewick by the Benton County Mosquito Control Board have tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive detection of West Nile in Washington State this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported, but everyone is urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
Yakima Herald Republic
'The heat makes everything worse:' Groups reach out to help those experiencing homelessness during heat wave
The heat makes everything worse. That’s what Maria Chavez, an engagement specialist at Camp Hope said as she stood on the tips of her toes, struggling to dig out the coldest water bottles from the bottom of a cooler sitting atop a truck bed. She and Zak Welsh, a...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Yakima County coroner’s cadaver dog safer in the heat thanks to new alarm system
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While other dogs can usually stay at home when it’s over 100 degrees outside, the K9 officers in Yakima County have a job to do and can’t always avoid the heat. Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice said thanks to a donation from K9...
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker
Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakama Nation are battling a 10-acre fire west of Parker that started Friday. Approximately 10 acres are burning near Kays and Coe roads, according to the fire district. District 5 Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said firefighters, including some units from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday Soapbox: DTG operations have made life miserable for the neighbors
I love Yakima! Yakima has been my home since 1986. I love the variety of activities available, especially the tranquil, country atmosphere. But that peacefulness is now threatened. I live below the DTG (formerly Anderson) landfill and mining operations near Rocky Top trails. Since DTG’s purchase, neighbors have endured odor,...
Off-road vehicle catches fire in remote Benton County, spreads to field
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Several acres of land were scorched and a car was destroyed when it caught fire while off-roading in a remote stretch of Benton County in extreme heat Wednesday night. According to an alert from Benton County Fire District #4, crews responded to calls of a...
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA
Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
NW News Network
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
