Yakima, WA

Thursday July 28 Forecast

By Sigmund Seroka NBC Right Now
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Break in the heat expected Tuesday with another record set Friday in Yakima

While an excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Sunday, it will still be hot on Monday in the Yakima area. A high of 101 is forecast Monday, with temperatures forecast to drop to highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Safety and fun in swimming holes near Yakima

Swimming holes. We all have our favorite ones. Some are popular. Some are secret, accessible by only a few. Whether you have a preferred spot or not, swimming holes offer a great way to spend a day, enjoying the sun and cooling off with a quick dip, especially in this heat.
YAKIMA, WA
Drones To Track Bull Trout In Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife(WDFW) will begin using drones to assess the effects of low water levels on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima Counties, beginning August 1st and continuing through the fall. Bull trout are threatened under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
West Nile Virus In Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mosquitos collected in Kennewick by the Benton County Mosquito Control Board have tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive detection of West Nile in Washington State this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported, but everyone is urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
KENNEWICK, WA
#Air Quality#Temps
FOX 11 and 41

Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker

Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakama Nation are battling a 10-acre fire west of Parker that started Friday. Approximately 10 acres are burning near Kays and Coe roads, according to the fire district. District 5 Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said firefighters, including some units from...
PARKER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: DTG operations have made life miserable for the neighbors

I love Yakima! Yakima has been my home since 1986. I love the variety of activities available, especially the tranquil, country atmosphere. But that peacefulness is now threatened. I live below the DTG (formerly Anderson) landfill and mining operations near Rocky Top trails. Since DTG’s purchase, neighbors have endured odor,...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA

Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
NACHES, WA

