ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

By Tony Hart
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
northlandfan.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy