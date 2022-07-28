Mother arrested after allegedly starving her 6-year-old daughter to death, report says

abc7amarillo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
KTSA
Woman arrested after investigation finds her 6 year old child died from malnutrition and neglect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The mother of a 6 year old San Antonio girl who died of neglect and malnutrition is behind bars. KSAT-12 reports it all started back in October when San Antonio police officers were called to the home of 38 year old Stephanie Jimenez. She...
foxsanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
Woman now facing charges after April Longoria found dead, victim's family demanded answers in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death. “We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting...
Man in hospital after being shot by girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken into custody Friday afternoon after shooting her boyfriend in the abdomen, police say. San Antonio Police responded to 1600 block of Jackson Keller for the shooting. Police didn't have many details, but they said a woman told them she shot her boyfriend in self defense. Her three kids who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting will be taken into Child Protective Services for the duration of the investigation, police said.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
KTSA
San Antonio mother arrested in death of 6-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Months after a 6-year-old girl died while weighing just 31 pounds, her mother is under arrest and facing charges. Records show 38-year-old Stephanie Jimanez was arrested Tuesday and is now accused of neglecting her daughter and not getting her medical attention when she needed it.
KSAT 12
Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
abc7amarillo.com
10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from hospital
SAN ANTONIO - The last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was finally discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the University Hospital in San Antonio. "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!" the hospital said. Over...
'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered
SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
KSAT 12
12 year prison sentence for woman who hit, killed man while driving drunk
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who fatally struck a man while she was driving with a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit has been sentenced to prison. Blanca Torres, 42, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for the intoxication manslaughter of Mauricio Rodriguez Zuniga, 26. Zuniga...
KSAT 12
‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the...
KSAT 12
2 murder victims at South Side apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were found dead at a South Side apartment complex Friday morning had been shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims’ bodies around 3 a.m. in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced
AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…
