ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mother arrested after allegedly starving her 6-year-old daughter to death, report says

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
abc7amarillo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting

An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lice#Malnutrition#Dehydration#Pneumonia#Violent Crime
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man in hospital after being shot by girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken into custody Friday afternoon after shooting her boyfriend in the abdomen, police say. San Antonio Police responded to 1600 block of Jackson Keller for the shooting. Police didn't have many details, but they said a woman told them she shot her boyfriend in self defense. Her three kids who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting will be taken into Child Protective Services for the duration of the investigation, police said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio mother arrested in death of 6-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Months after a 6-year-old girl died while weighing just 31 pounds, her mother is under arrest and facing charges. Records show 38-year-old Stephanie Jimanez was arrested Tuesday and is now accused of neglecting her daughter and not getting her medical attention when she needed it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
SEGUIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO - The last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was finally discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the University Hospital in San Antonio. "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!" the hospital said. Over...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered

SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced

AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy