ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans block bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

By Eugene Scott and Mike DeBonis
SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: US media

The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan. It would be the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021. 
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy