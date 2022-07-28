Kansas man hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash

stjosephpost.com
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
kttn.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35
Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County. Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries. The northbound car was in...
Sheriff: Semi driver caught with cocaine on Kansas highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges after an arrest. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Texas man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. 75 Hwy. On July 27, a sheriff's deputy stopped a tractor-trailer in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
kttn.com
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
Police: One dead after shooting at Kansas gas station
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Antioch Road and College Boulevard, according to a media release. EMS transported the victim to a local...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Car Wreck Leaves Kansas Man With Moderate Injuries
A two vehicle crash Thursday morning in Buchanan county left an Atchison, Kansas man with moderate injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Atchison, Kansas resident Keldon M. Reynolds was driving a 2005 Hyundai XM westbound on U.S. Route 59 when he lost control of his vehicle due to a mechanical failure. His Hyundai then crossed the center line of the highway.
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel
Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
Pedestrian critically injured after being run over by rear wheels of Ride KC bus
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured after being run over by a Ride KC bus on Saturday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Police arrest Kan. double murder suspect after high-speed chase
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double murder and have a suspect in custody after a high-speed chase that included shots fired at police. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police received 911 calls about shots fired in the 1100 block of Tennessee in Lawrence, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
northwestmoinfo.com
Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
