Kansas man hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash

WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.

WINSTON, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO