Dead teen's family files lawsuit against Wisconsin deputy

 4 days ago

Mid-morning headlines from July 28, 2022 02:33

MADISON, Wis. — The parents of a teenager who was one of three people killed by a former Wisconsin police officer over a five-year span filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday alleging that he used excessive force and that the department he worked for "embraces and promotes" racism.

Alvin Cole's parents, Tracy and Albert Cole, are seeking unspecified damages from former Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, the city's former police chief, Barry Weber, and its insurance company in connection with their son's death. Mensah shot the 17-year-old during a foot chase outside a mall in February 2020. Mensah said the teen fired first.

Alvin Cole was the third person Mensah shot and killed during a five-year stretch with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Mensah killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after Gonzales refused to drop a sword, according to prosecutors. He killed Jay Anderson in 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in a car in a park after hours. Prosecutors said Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.

Mensah is Black, Anderson and Alvin Cole were Black and Gonzales identified as Native American.

Mensah wasn't charged in any of the shootings. Anderson's and Gonzales' families filed federal civil lawsuits last year against Mensah, Weber and the city. Those cases are still pending.

The latest lawsuit alleges that Alvin Cole accidentally shot himself during the chase and was on the ground trying to comply with officers' commands when Mensah ran up and shot him five times without giving him any commands. This amounts to unconstitutional excessive force, the suit contends.

The lawsuit also asserts that race was a motivating factor in Mensah's decision to open fire, insisting that Mensah treated Alvin Cole worse than he would have treated a white person in the same situation.

The lawsuit also argues the Wauwatosa Police Department "embraces and promotes" racism, arguing that Black people were barred from living in certain parts of the city into the 1980s and that several members of the department attended so-called MLK parties in blackface in the 1980s and 1990s but were never disciplined. The lawsuit goes on to allege that 83% of the department's arrests in 2018 were of Black people even though Black people only made up 5.3% of the city's population that year.

Mensah's attorney, Jonathan Cermele, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Weber retired in June 2021; his attorney, Ann Wirth, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Wauwatosa City Attorney Alan Kesner declined to comment, saying the city hadn't been served with the lawsuit yet and that he hadn't seen the filing.

Mensah resigned from the police department under pressure in 2020 and joined the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

Human rights attorney Kimberley Motley is representing the Cole, Anderson and Gonzales families in their lawsuits. She persuaded Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro to revisit whether to file charges in Anderson's case last year. Two special prosecutors Yamahiro appointed to review the case declined to file charges in June, saying they wouldn't be able to prove Mensah didn't act in self-defense.

Comments / 23

Anch K
3d ago

the officer was consistent in knowing the rules for use if force....now imagine if people would stop forcing him to do his job....sue away, hopefully Tosa will get smart and stop paying the lottery for these folks who take zero responsibility for their kids behaviors

Reply
17
Andy Hopfensperger
3d ago

The American way. Point fingers at everyone else and try to get paid afterwards. By the way, what is 80% of nothing after 20% in legal fees?

Reply(2)
8
Just me
3d ago

Every one of those criminals had guns. The officer saw a threat and neutralize it. Sounds like open shut case.

Reply(3)
15
 

