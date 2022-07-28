Researchers Find Potential Link Between Genetic Mutations and Treatment Resistance in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head or neck were 93% less likely to die of any cause during the first 3 years after diagnosis if they ate a healthy diet high in nutrients found to deter chronic disease, according to results published by Vieytes et al in Frontiers in Nutrition. The eating habits of the patients with the best survival rates aligned with the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)-2010, a measure of dietary quality that rates foods based on their disease-fighting properties. The plan is associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, said first study author Christian A. Maino Vieytes, a predoctoral fellow in nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

CANCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO