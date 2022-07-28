Meta-Analysis Examines Link Between Aspirin Use and Ovarian Cancer Risk

ascopost.com
Related
ascopost.com
Long-Term Risk of Hospitalization for Infection in Childhood Cancer Survivors
In a population-based study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Chehab et al found that survivors of childhood cancer were at significantly increased risk of infections resulting in hospitalization vs comparators without cancer. Study Details. The study involved children and adolescents born in Washington state diagnosed with cancer at...
ascopost.com
ATLAS Trial: Risk-Adapted Triplet Maintenance Therapy May Benefit Some Patients With Multiple Myeloma
For newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma participating in the international phase III ATLAS trial, use of carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) as maintenance therapy after induction and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) significantly reduced the risk of disease progression by 44%, compared with standard lenalidomide maintenance therapy, according to Dominik Dytfeld, MD, of Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland.1 Median progression-free survival was 59.0 months with KRd compared with 41.1 with lenalidomide alone (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.56; P = .026), Dr. Dytfeld reported at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.
ascopost.com
Adhering to a Healthy Diet After a Head and Neck Cancer Diagnosis May Boost Survival
Patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head or neck were 93% less likely to die of any cause during the first 3 years after diagnosis if they ate a healthy diet high in nutrients found to deter chronic disease, according to results published by Vieytes et al in Frontiers in Nutrition. The eating habits of the patients with the best survival rates aligned with the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI)-2010, a measure of dietary quality that rates foods based on their disease-fighting properties. The plan is associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases, said first study author Christian A. Maino Vieytes, a predoctoral fellow in nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Comments / 0