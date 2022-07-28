Two juveniles in Jefferson County have been arrested for shooting a pair of construction workers

news.wsiu.org
wjpf.com
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots fired investigation
Carbondale police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. Last Sunday, July 24th just after 5pm, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of North Marion Street. Officers identified the suspect as 36 year old James Blanding of Murphysboro. Officers learned Blanding pulled...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man charged with hitting woman in head with pistol
A 35-year-old Salem man was formally charged in Marion County Court on Friday with two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly hitting a 28-year-old Salem woman in the head with a pistol. Trevor Britton of Markland Drive told the court he would hire his own attorney. Britton was arrested Thursday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested for aggravated battery after allegedly hitting woman in head with pistol
Salem Police have arrested a 35-year-old Salem man for aggravated battery for allegedly striking a 29-year-old Salem woman in the head with a pistol during an early morning fight Monday morning. Trevor Britton of Markland Drive was taken into custody after coming to the police station for questioning on Thursday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for burglary and theft in Clinton County
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Clinton County Court with alleged burglary and theft between $10,000 and $100,000. Ryan McGrew of North Elm declined a public defender, noting he would soon be coming into an inheritance. McGrew was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies, but details on the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022
A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men face Class X drug charges following traffic stop in New Baden
Two Centralia men face multiple Class X drug charges for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a traffic stop by New Baden Police where a large amount of drugs were seized. Both 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 45-year-old Joshua Phelps of West 7th in Centralia are charged with Class X charges...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
southernillinoisnow.com
One charged with Centralia area construction site burglary
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court Thursday on burglary and misdemeanor theft as area police department investigates a number of recent burglaries. Stephen Bryant of North Cherry was among three men that were stopped when riding bicycles down the driveway of a vacant home...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest man for aggravated battery to police and misuse of 911
A 43-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for alleged aggravated battery to a peace officer, disorderly conduct for misuse of the 911 system, and resisting arrest. Salem Police report receiving a 911 call to the Sean Dean home at Starlight Mobile Home Park early Thursday morning to...
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
A 31-year-old homeless Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with burglary and theft. Stephen Bryant is accused of breaking into a trailer at a home construction site in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane just outside Centralia. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft for being in possession of a small speaker that had allegedly been taken from the construction site. The bond was set at $30,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Bryant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two construction workers on I-57 project at Dix are shot with powerful air rifle and airlifted to St. Louis Hospitals
Two construction workers on the I-57 improvement project at the Dix-Irvington Road interchange were shot Wednesday night with a powerful air rifle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Bobby Wallace says both workers were initially taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wgel.com
Barn Fire West Of Smithboro Friday
The Smithboro Fire Protection District was paged to a barn fire on Rt. 140, west of Smithboro, Friday morning around 5:47 AM. Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports personnel arrived to find a small barn fully involved with fire. The Mulberry Grove and Greenville Fire Protection Districts were called to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Trash truck overturns on its side on South College in Salem
A trash truck got too close to the edge of the pavement on South College Street Friday morning and flipped over on its side in the roadside ditch. The driver, 28-year-old Matt Nix of Oglesby Street in Salem, was able to get out of the truck without injury. He told Salem Police that he had moved over to make room for a trash truck coming in the other direction.
IDOT worker killed at job site; ex-wife charged with murder
Prosecutors in southern Illinois say an IDOT worker was stabbed to death by his ex-wife amid contentious child custody proceedings in divorce court.
KFVS12
SIUC Police Dept. giving away backpacks, school supplies
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Police Department gave away school supplies on Friday, July 29. The annual backpack and school supply giveaway is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Terrace Pavilion. It’s open to the public for as long as supplies last.
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
wevv.com
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
Ex-southern Illinois treasurer sentenced in $150K fraud scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man connected with a six-figure fraud scheme while he served as treasurer for a southern Illinois nonprofit.
