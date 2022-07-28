Two juveniles in Jefferson County have been arrested for shooting a pair of construction workers

A 31-year-old homeless Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with burglary and theft. Stephen Bryant is accused of breaking into a trailer at a home construction site in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane just outside Centralia. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft for being in possession of a small speaker that had allegedly been taken from the construction site. The bond was set at $30,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Bryant.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO