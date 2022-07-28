The former treasurer of a southern Illinois organization is sentenced for stealing

news.wsiu.org
Ex-southern Illinois treasurer sentenced in $150K fraud scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man connected with a six-figure fraud scheme while he served as treasurer for a southern Illinois nonprofit.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
KFVS12
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
wgel.com
Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested
Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 8.1.22
Save the date for Saluki Bio Blitz on August 26th. It’s a 24 hour challenge to Explore and document SIU’s Biodiversity. Find out more in today’s almanac page on our website. https://peaselab.com/bioblitz/. In Marion, The Crab Orchard Kennel Club is hosting their annual Dog Show this weekend...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
A 31-year-old homeless Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with burglary and theft. Stephen Bryant is accused of breaking into a trailer at a home construction site in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane just outside Centralia. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft for being in possession of a small speaker that had allegedly been taken from the construction site. The bond was set at $30,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Bryant.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
khqa.com
Two highway employees shot while working; minors arrested
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KHQA) — Two construction workers who were contracted through the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, were shot on Wednesday night while working on Dix-Irvington Road at the Interstate 57 overpass in Jefferson County. The first employee, a flagger, was hit in the back of the head....
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
wfcnnews.com
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
heraldpubs.com
Two Arrested In Attempted Burglary
MASCOUTAH – On July 19 around 8:28 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of E. Main Street in reference to a burglary in progress to a vacant residence. Two suspects, one identified as Timothy Leininger, 57, and a juvenile subject, 17 both of O’Fallon,...
Two IDOT workers shot near Mount Vernon, Ill.
Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
northcountynews.org
Peterson had hearing in Randolph County Friday
On the morning of July 22, Drew Peterson returned again to Randolph County, appearing for a hearing in Judge Richard Brown’s courtroom to challenge his 2016 conviction. Peterson’s story is quite an interesting one. A retired police officer from Bolingbrook, IL, Peterson made national headlines in 2007 when...
edglentoday.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois To Recognize Ralph and Donna Korte at 4th Annual United We Lead Gala on September 10
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 4th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “The Girl Scout Difference” in 2022, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
southernillinoisnow.com
One charged with Centralia area construction site burglary
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court Thursday on burglary and misdemeanor theft as area police department investigates a number of recent burglaries. Stephen Bryant of North Cherry was among three men that were stopped when riding bicycles down the driveway of a vacant home...
focushillsboro.com
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
Evacuation warning for rural Illinois town after secondary dam fails
The deluge of the greater St. Louis region poses problems for residents in rural communities.
mymoinfo.com
Six Injured In Madison County Accident
(Fredericktown) Six people from Cape Girardeau were injured, one seriously, in a traffic accident last night on Highway 72 in Madison County. The highway patrol says a van was driving east on 72 when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. All six of the injured were...
