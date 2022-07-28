Mt Katahdin – getting there and getting up there

thetrek.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
wabi.tv
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.
This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
wabi.tv
Update: Wildfire near Greenville partially contained
BRASSUA TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service battled a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon. This is video taken by a forest ranger from a helicopter trying to put out the fire off Demo Road in Brassua Township. Rangers say the blaze was only in the woods and no...
Own This Beautiful Rustic Maine Wedding Venue For Less Than $100K
As nearly everyone who intended to get married in 2020 postponed their big day because of the pandemic, and many others chose not to hold their big day in 2021, the 2022 wedding season has been absolutely bonkers. Some people are saying that 2022 is going to be the biggest wedding year since 1989! And no, we are not sure why 1989 was such a big wedding year.
A Stuffed Duck Has Mainers Furious and the Police Just Got Involved
Look, since the mid-to-late 90s when the internet started becoming more of a thing and after asking A/S/L went out of style, we all started slowly morphing into keyboard warriors. Suddenly, people who would keep to themselves and mind their business felt the need to voice their opinion. About everything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Plea deal for trucker whose dislodged tire killed Maine State Police detective
BANGOR, Maine (AP) A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95. Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he’ll pay a...
wabi.tv
Bangor animal control officer calls number of missing dogs unusual
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual. Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd. Recently, four dogs had...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
foxbangor.com
Glenburn home damaged in fire
GLENBURN — A house in Glenburn was damaged after a fire started in a room Friday night. Glenburn Fire Chief Chris LaVoie said a firefighter in the area arrived on scene and escorted the homeowner out of the house. LaVoie said the fire was contained to one bedroom where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
foxbangor.com
Indictments for shooting and house fire
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting at the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor in April. Brothers Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York and 28-year -old Eimel Evans of Augusta were both indicted on assault. Eimel was indicted for criminal...
Comments / 0