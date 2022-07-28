ELLE Escapes: Chicago

www.elle.com
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
Broken Tart Making Oak Park Debut in Summer 2022
The new cafe will offer specialty cakes, baked goodies, healthy salads, coffee, and more
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Maryland Daily Record
Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago
If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market
You can enjoy classic movies like The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing and Friday on a rooftop in Fulton Market.
Eater
What to Eat at Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Concert Venue
The Salt Shed, the new music venue near Goose Island, in the shell of the former Morton Salt Factory, debuts next week. On Tuesday, August 2, percussionist Makaya McCraven and Sone of Kemet (a British jazz ensemble) will break the seal on the venue run by 16 on Center, the group that runs restaurants like Dusek’s, Pizza Friendly Pizza, and Revival Food Hall.
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
aroundthetownchicago.com
Randolph Street Market Festival Returns
Here we are, the end of July, and with perfect weather, Jane and I went down to visit the Randolph Street Market Festival in the West loop. Known as “Chicago’s beloved vintage treasure hunt”, after being absent during the pandemic, they are back. Touted as a “mecca of cool” this European flea market will allow you to search through the different venders for antiques, artwork, jewelry, clothing ( vintage and new), and enjoy food, live entertainment and even some fun cocktails.
Restaurant offers memorable experience in Chicago landmark space
CHICAGO — What is more Chicago than lapping up the history of the city while dining in a landmark building?. You get that experience at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop. Guests will indulge in a memorable, guest-first dining experience at an officially designated Chicago landmark. To uphold the longstanding tradition of serving the South Loop neighborhood, this acclaimed 1905 Romanesque Revival structure opened its historic doors in 2000.
How to Look Good in 5 Minutes Flat
Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Amber Waves in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by Amber Wave Stylists Alaina and Gabby, to get tips on how to look good in 5 minutes flat. Five-Minute Hair. Tips to create a beachy wave...
Our Chicago: Lollapalooza's impact on tourism and businesses
The President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says most of their hotels were sold out for Lollapalooza weekend.
Lollapalooza Music Festival a headache for some, a blessing to others
CHICAGO — Some commuters may be frustrated with the extra traffic that Lollapalooza brings with it every year, but businesses around Chicago are thankful for the economic boon the festival provides. There are estimated to be more than 100,000 people attending Lollapalooza each day to see up to 170 music acts perform across nine different […]
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
Kid-Friendly Brunch Spots in Chicagoland
Remember the days of sleeping in, rolling out of bed and heading out for leisurely brunch? Those times may be long gone now that kids are in the picture, but a fun weekend brunch is still possible. These Chicagoland spots cater to both the mimosa crowd and the sippy cup...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
fox32chicago.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
chicagostarmedia.com
The inside scoop on the city’s best ice cream
The Museum of Ice Cream Chicago opened its doors on July 16 in the historic Tribune building. Chicagoans have plenty of choice when it comes to sweet spots for a cool treat. Sundae Stop (931 W. Belmont) pays homage to the CTA, mimicking a subway stop serving homemade ice cream, sorbet and vegan options. Hop off the train, pop in and grab a tasty treat.
