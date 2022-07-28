Irmo Little League Softball heads to World Series

thenewirmonews.com
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
South Carolina Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
South Carolina Gamecocks Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the South Carolina season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Shane Beamer, 7-6, 2nd year at South Carolina. 2021 Preview: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 3-5 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season.
Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
4-star edge Monteque Rhames announces SEC commitment
Class of 2023 prospect Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and the University of South Carolina Saturday. Rhames, a 4-star edge rusher out of Sumter, South Carolina, chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and NC State, among others. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound in-state prospect is ranked as the...
Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game
A 90-year-old Batesburg-Leesville man who played in the Negro League was honored Saturday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Lexington County Blowfish closed out the 2022 season against the Forest City Owls and Albert 'Al' Jeffcoat made an appearance. The 90-year-old has quietly lived the past 50 years in his hometown of Leesville. In high school, Jeffcoat played baseball at Hampton High School in Leesville and Twin City High School in Batesburg from 1947-50. He also played on the local Leesville Cubs' independent team during much of that span.
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
Jenna Villa, a top national 2023 basketball recruit, gives Washington State a verbal commitment
Long before she played her first varsity minute in the Arlington High School girls basketball program, Jenna Villa had a major scholarship offer in her back pocket. And on Friday, she decided to cash it in. Villa, a 6-foot-1 guard who is listed as the No. 63 recruit in the country in the 2023 class ...
Stone absorbing all he can from veteran leaders
South Carolina freshman linebacker Stone Blanton got a bit of a later start than many in his recruiting class when he enrolled in the summer. He’s doing everything he can to soak everything in right now as preseason camp begins in less than a week. The good news for...
Benedict College cuts ribbon to new E-Sports club
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is hoping to land students in the E-Sports world, by investing into the industry on campus. In 2020, The college launched an E-Sports club before beginning to offer a degree in E-Sports Administration. Friday, the school cut the ribbon on a brand-new E-Sports...
South Carolina State still hungry despite Celebration Bowl win
South Carolina State got a big boost from winning the Celebration Bowl. Now it will have to defend what it has won. The post South Carolina State still hungry despite Celebration Bowl win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Perry to serve as senior woman administrator
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Sean Johnson have announced that Hunter Perry, the department’s current associate athletic director for external relations, will now add the role senior women administrator to her duties for the Wolves. She takes over for Casey Petrusic who has left the department to pursue other opportunities.
15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
ON THE ROAD: Midlands state park offers fun recreation on and off Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, SC (WOLO) — With more than 90,000 acres of protected lands from the mountains to the coast in South Carolina, there’s plenty of outdoor fun to be had in the Palmetto State. One of those places is right here in the Midlands. “I’ve been working out here...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year within a few weeks. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties. Lexington County:. Sat., July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midlands Technical...
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly one mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice a...
Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 1:15 a.m. near Bowman, South Carolina, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road. One vehicle with two passengers traveling west toward Bowman crossed lanes and collided head-first with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle switching...
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is …
