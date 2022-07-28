FTC Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Giant Meta for Allegedly Violating Antitrust Laws

dailyhodl.com
Related
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy
Within the past 15 years, social media has insinuated itself into American life more deeply than food-delivery apps into our diets and microplastics into our bloodstreams. Look at stories about conflict, and it’s often lurking in the background. Recent articles on the rising dysfunction within progressive organizations point to the role of Twitter, Slack, and other platforms in prompting “endless and sprawling internal microbattles,” as The Intercept’s Ryan Grim put it, referring to the ACLU. At a far higher level of conflict, the congressional hearings about the January 6 insurrection show us how Donald Trump’s tweets summoned the mob to Washington and aimed it at the vice president. Far-right groups then used a variety of platforms to coordinate and carry out the attack.
dailyhodl.com
Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack
The chief executive of blockchain gaming platform Axie Infinity is debunking reports that he moved millions of dollars in AXS as the protocol’s sidechain was hacked to the tune of $600 million. A recent report by Bloomberg details how a crypto wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO Trung Nguyen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
Supermarket chain under fire over its use of ‘Orwellian’ facial recognition technology and ‘secret watch-lists’ to cut crime
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A British supermarket chain is facing a legal challenge over its use of “Orwellian” facial recognition technology and "secret watch-lists" to cut crime in its stores. The Southern...
Fact check: False claim that World Health Organization director-general was arrested
Over 5,000 Facebook users have shared a Vancouver Times article that falsely claims WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was arrested.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Solana (SOL) Opens First Physical Store in New York City
The Solana (SOL) Foundation has opened its first physical store in New York City called Solana Spaces NYC. The Ethereum (ETH) competitor claims it is “the world’s first retail and educational space dedicated to Web3.”. The Solana Foundation says the store is devoted to blockchain newcomers. “Visitors will...
Carscoops
Hyundai Gets Slapped With $19.2 Million Penalty For Tarnishing Millions Of Customer Credit Reports
Hyundai Capital America – the captive finance partner of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis in the United States – has been slammed by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for “widespread credit reporting failures” that harmed millions of customers. According to the government, HCA repeatedly provided inaccurate...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Regulator Tells Banks to Police Crypto Companies Over Misleading Deposit Insurance Claims
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is telling banks to keep an eye on crypto companies and any potential deceptive deposit insurance claims. In a new advisory note, the FDIC says it’s concerned about the risks misleading deposit insurance claims pose to investors. According to the regulatory body, confusing...
The Verge
$7 billion verdict awarded after Charter Spectrum tried to forge documents in a murder case
A jury in Texas found Charter Communications liable for $7 billion in punitive damages this week as the result of a lawsuit from the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas, an 83-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by one of its employees in December 2019. The $7 billion is in addition to $375 million in compensatory damages the jury assigned in June.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There’s No Reason To Treat Crypto Assets Differently Than Securities – Here’s Why
Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), says that the crypto markets should be regulated the same way traditional securities are. In a new episode of the Office Hours video series, Gensler explains how the US stock market and crypto exchange platforms are alike, and thus should offer similar consumer protections.
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts ‘Turbo’ Rallies for Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting strong rallies for two Ethereum (ETH) rivals and one additional altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi tells his 590,600 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is one resistance away from igniting a nearly 40% surge from current prices. “Think SOL...
dailyhodl.com
Fidelity Macro Expert Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Now ‘Impenetrable’ Markets – Here’s What It Means
Fidelity’s lead macro strategist Jurrien Timmer says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have reached a point where they are likely impervious to competition. In an interview with Raoul Pal on Real Vision, Timmer compares Bitcoin and Ethereum to US tech giant Apple and its massive presence and dominance over its industry.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Platform Phemex Becomes Partner of Université Paris Dauphine – PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine – PSL, the renowned institution of higher education, is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore-based crypto platform that’s quickly...
'Moms for Liberty' on California gender transition bill: 'Biggest parental rights intrusion we've seen'
Moms For Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said on Friday that Twitter is "against truth" after their account was shut down for criticizing a California gender-transition bill. Descovich reacted to her partner, Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, posting a tweet on Monday challenging adults who push gender theory. Her tweet...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Likely To Pull Off Disbelief Rally in Face of Economic Recession, According to CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager believes that a cloudy financial outlook for the United States could be bullish for Bitcoin (BTC). In a series of posts, CoinShares explains how a confluence of economic factors and government policy decisions are likely to see Bitcoin’s performance diverge from other investment assets as the reality of a recession sets in.
Comments / 2