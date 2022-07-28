ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas, IL

June A. Hess

By WGEL
 4 days ago
Shirley A. Trame

Shirley A. Trame, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Troy in Troy, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lester and Matilda (nee Donnelly) Monken. On Tuesday, August 07, 1956, she married Bernard H. “Ben”...
HIGHLAND, IL
Robert B. “Bob” Strieker

Robert B. “Bob” Strieker, age 92, of Albers, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese with his family by his side. He was born December 17, 1929 in Germantown, a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth, nee Sudholt, Strieker. In addition to his parents,...
ALBERS, IL
Pansy V. Worth

Pansy V. Worth, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle, Illinois. Mrs. Worth was born in Carlyle on June 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Harvey “Chick” and Marie (nee Smith) Mitchell. Pansy graduated from Carlyle High School in 1949. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for over 11 years, then at Dr. John Gladney ENT Specialist office for over 5 years. In 1968, Mrs. Worth moved back to Carlyle and worked at the First National Bank. She retired as the head of tellers in 1998.
CARLYLE, IL
PHOTOS: AFHM Heritage Days 2022

Another very successful Heritage Days event was held this past weekend at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The weather was beautiful and there were big crowds each day of the event. WGEL’s Mike in the Morning did a live broadcast Saturday morning. Congrats to everyone involved on another great Heritage Days weekend!
Fish & Chicken Fry

Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
AVISTON, IL
Portion Of Hena Closed For Unit 2 High School Project

A portion of Hena Street in Greenville will be closed for a while, starting Monday, due to construction work on the new Bond County Unit 2 High School gym project. Hena Street will be closed north of the old Unit Office. Construction is set to start early Monday morning.
GREENVILLE, IL
Lake Committee Meeting Monday

The Greenville Lake Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, August 1, in the city’s municipal building. Several items are on the agenda including discussions about a Buzzard Bay campground expansion and campground rules, prohibited personal gas pumps, proper usage of orange flags, no wake buoy placement, and “no swimming” provisions.
GREENVILLE, IL
Barn Fire West Of Smithboro Friday

The Smithboro Fire Protection District was paged to a barn fire on Rt. 140, west of Smithboro, Friday morning around 5:47 AM. Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports personnel arrived to find a small barn fully involved with fire. The Mulberry Grove and Greenville Fire Protection Districts were called to...
SMITHBORO, IL
Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested

Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
HIGHLAND, IL

