June A. Hess

Pansy V. Worth, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle, Illinois. Mrs. Worth was born in Carlyle on June 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Harvey “Chick” and Marie (nee Smith) Mitchell. Pansy graduated from Carlyle High School in 1949. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for over 11 years, then at Dr. John Gladney ENT Specialist office for over 5 years. In 1968, Mrs. Worth moved back to Carlyle and worked at the First National Bank. She retired as the head of tellers in 1998.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO