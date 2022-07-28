June A. Hess

wgel.com
Related
wgel.com
Shirley A. Trame
Shirley A. Trame, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Troy in Troy, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lester and Matilda (nee Donnelly) Monken. On Tuesday, August 07, 1956, she married Bernard H. “Ben”...
wgel.com
Robert B. “Bob” Strieker
Robert B. “Bob” Strieker, age 92, of Albers, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese with his family by his side. He was born December 17, 1929 in Germantown, a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth, nee Sudholt, Strieker. In addition to his parents,...
wgel.com
Pansy V. Worth
Pansy V. Worth, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle, Illinois. Mrs. Worth was born in Carlyle on June 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Harvey “Chick” and Marie (nee Smith) Mitchell. Pansy graduated from Carlyle High School in 1949. She became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital for over 11 years, then at Dr. John Gladney ENT Specialist office for over 5 years. In 1968, Mrs. Worth moved back to Carlyle and worked at the First National Bank. She retired as the head of tellers in 1998.
wgel.com
PHOTOS: AFHM Heritage Days 2022
Another very successful Heritage Days event was held this past weekend at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The weather was beautiful and there were big crowds each day of the event. WGEL’s Mike in the Morning did a live broadcast Saturday morning. Congrats to everyone involved on another great Heritage Days weekend!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Fish & Chicken Fry
Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
wgel.com
Portion Of Hena Closed For Unit 2 High School Project
A portion of Hena Street in Greenville will be closed for a while, starting Monday, due to construction work on the new Bond County Unit 2 High School gym project. Hena Street will be closed north of the old Unit Office. Construction is set to start early Monday morning.
wgel.com
Lake Committee Meeting Monday
The Greenville Lake Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, August 1, in the city’s municipal building. Several items are on the agenda including discussions about a Buzzard Bay campground expansion and campground rules, prohibited personal gas pumps, proper usage of orange flags, no wake buoy placement, and “no swimming” provisions.
wgel.com
Barn Fire West Of Smithboro Friday
The Smithboro Fire Protection District was paged to a barn fire on Rt. 140, west of Smithboro, Friday morning around 5:47 AM. Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports personnel arrived to find a small barn fully involved with fire. The Mulberry Grove and Greenville Fire Protection Districts were called to...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgel.com
Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested
Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
Comments / 0