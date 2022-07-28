Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Norfolk Southern: Here's What You Need To Know

www.benzinga.com
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $66.08 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $39.00.
Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $77.75 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $75.00.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Intuitive Surgical ISRG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.38%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion. Buying $1000 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ISRG stock 15 years...
4 High Dividend Yield Energy Stocks To Consider During The Market Downturn
With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and market conditions becoming more volatile, earning an average return or even beating the market is increasingly challenging. One easy way to mitigate unsystematic risk is to rebalance your portfolio and invest in high yield dividend stocks. This can be especially useful when navigating bear markets, as many stocks experience declines due to the overall negative sentiment.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
A Preview Of Newpark Resources's Earnings
Newpark Resources NR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Newpark Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Newpark Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings
DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Looking Into Goosehead Insurance's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Goosehead Insurance GSHD earned $2.39 million, a 144.38% increase from the preceding quarter. Goosehead Insurance also posted a total of $53.02 million in sales, a 28.45% increase since Q1. In Q1, Goosehead Insurance brought in $41.28 million in sales but lost $5.38 million in earnings.
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2022
Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. Plains GP Holdings closed at $11.19 at the end of the last trading period.
Tata Motors Records 51% Growth In July Vehicle Sales
Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) reported sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 of 81,790 vehicles, up 51% Y/Y. Domestic vehicle sales rose 52% Y/Y to 78,978 units. Electric passenger vehicles in the domestic market jumped 566% to 4,022 vehicles. Domestic commercial vehicles sale gained 43%...
