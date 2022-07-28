Your August Horoscope Brings Both Exciting And Shocking Events

www.elitedaily.com
Related
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: July 29, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Get ready for a major vibe shift next month — and these three signs especially will get a little respite from all their Hot Girl Summer-ing. Break out your nap dresses and get ready to go full Jane Austen character-level reclusive. Read More.
Elite Daily
Leos Are Loyal, But That Doesn’t Make Them Compatible With Everyone
As the confident, expressive sign of the zodiac, Leos are always the center of attention and the life of the party. Their radiant and authentic demeanor is easy to spot from a mile away. After all, they are ruled by the sun. As solar individuals, they’re never afraid to step into the limelight, even if they have to do it alone — but they’d prefer support and encouragement from the people around them. Those born between July 22 and Aug. 22 are some of the most loyal, trustworthy people you will ever meet, and if you’re lucky enough to have a friendship with them, you’ll notice that they never hesitate to cheer you on, shower you with praise and affection, and love you out loud. As a fixed fire sign, Leos will be there when you need them, and you can expect them to be incredibly consistent with how they express themselves. However, while they’re warm, friendly people by nature, Leos aren’t actually compatible with every zodiac sign.
Elite Daily
BLACKPINK Dropped The "Ready For Love" MV, And It’s Major
Here we go: BLACKPINK is back. The K-pop group surprised fans with new music ahead of their official August comeback. On July 29, the group dropped the music video for their previously unreleased song “Ready For Love.” They teased the song in their recent virtual concerts in the video game PUBG MOBILE on July 22 and 23.
Comments / 0