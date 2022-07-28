Your August Horoscope Brings Both Exciting And Shocking Events

As the confident, expressive sign of the zodiac, Leos are always the center of attention and the life of the party. Their radiant and authentic demeanor is easy to spot from a mile away. After all, they are ruled by the sun. As solar individuals, they’re never afraid to step into the limelight, even if they have to do it alone — but they’d prefer support and encouragement from the people around them. Those born between July 22 and Aug. 22 are some of the most loyal, trustworthy people you will ever meet, and if you’re lucky enough to have a friendship with them, you’ll notice that they never hesitate to cheer you on, shower you with praise and affection, and love you out loud. As a fixed fire sign, Leos will be there when you need them, and you can expect them to be incredibly consistent with how they express themselves. However, while they’re warm, friendly people by nature, Leos aren’t actually compatible with every zodiac sign.

