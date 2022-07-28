ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Joey Logano Once Again Disagrees With Chase Elliott a Few Days After Calling Out HMS Driver’s Aggressive Move on National Television

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Joey Logano wasn’t happy with Chase Elliott ‘s late maneuver in the race at New Hampshire and immediately voiced his displeasure in the postrace interview. Less than a week later, the 32-year-old again brought up the move during the SRX season finale broadcast when he worked up in the booth, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver competed on the track.

This week, and just a couple of days after Pocono, a race in which Elliott was declared the victor after NASCAR disqualified winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch, Logano appeared as a guest on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Team Penske driver addressed the race and the historic developments that occurred after, and interestingly took another position that was in complete disagreement with the 2020 Cup champion.

Joey Logano calls out Chase Elliott for move at New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQJUP_0gwVLjys00
Joey Logano and Chase Elliott race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022. | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott raced hard during Stage 3 at New Hampshire. The HMS driver tried to pass multiple times over the course of a couple of dozen laps, but nothing worked. He finally made his move, and it was aggressive, sliding up the track into the left rear of the No. 22, getting both cars slightly sideways. Elliott made the pass and finished second. Logano finished 24th.

After the race, Logano expressed his displeasure with the move, which damaged his car.

“I thought we were pretty decent once we got up there and had a shot at taking the lead from Kurt (Busch), but then the 9 (Chase Elliott) missed the mark by a mile and knocked our toe out or camber or something in the left rear suspension,” Logano said. “I don’t know why he had to do that, but I am pretty sure that was not a good move on his part. So, that is that.”

Those remarks came in the heat of the moment. Interestingly, almost a week later, Logano’s sentiment hadn’t changed when he surprisingly brought up the New Hampshire incident during the SRX Series broadcast after Elliott failed to respond to several radio communication attempts from Logano in which he wanted to ask the driver his plan for the pending restart.

“He doesn’t want to talk to me,” Logano said. “I figured he was going to use the right front fender like he used me up last week. So I figured he was probably going to know that playbook pretty well.”

Logano would take the trophy after disqualification

Joey Logano had a lackluster performance this past weekend at Pocono, finishing 20th. Chase Elliott initially finished third but was declared the victor hours after the race when NASCAR officials disqualified both the winner Denny Hamlin and his JGR teammate Kyle Busch, who finished second.

That shocking disqualification, which was the first of a Cup winner since 1960, has unsurprisingly been the talk in NASCAR circles this week. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano was asked about the situation and what he would have done if he was in Elliott’s shoes, specifically regarding the trophy.

“Yes, I’m taking the trophy,” Logano said without hesitation. “I am definitely taking the trophy. Well, it probably depends on who you’re taking it from, to answer the question, but I’m taking the trophy.

“It’s a cool trophy,” he said. “Have you seen that one at Pocono? It’s got the American flag and the bald eagle and all that. Thing’s bad to the bone. Heck yeah, and it comes with a great story. Like you didn’t really win but you kinda won. It’s kinda confusing.”

Elliott not concerned with Pocono trophy

Logano’s willingness to take a trophy won via disqualification is a choice any number of drivers would likely make. Chase Elliott, however, isn’t one of them.

This week the 26-year-old driver met with reporters and bluntly admitted as much when asked about the process of acquiring the trophy from Hamlin.

“I don’t know,” Elliott said. “I haven’t even really thought about it and honestly if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first. I haven’t really thought about that. That’s a great question. I didn’t really feel like I earned it on track yesterday. If he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that. I’m not going to ask for it.”

Logano and Elliott’s disagreement on the trophy is interesting and reveals how the drivers have different perspectives on things like awards. But it’s not as compelling as their recent disagreement on the track. And that’s what fans will be watching to see how it develops the rest of the 2022 season.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

The post Joey Logano Once Again Disagrees With Chase Elliott a Few Days After Calling Out HMS Driver’s Aggressive Move on National Television appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 19

The Batman@
3d ago

So Joey has forgotten about the move he put on William Byron in Darlington when he ran into the back of him and moved him out of the way

Reply(1)
8
florida33844
3d ago

I think the company that makes adult diapers needs to become a nascar sponsor. with all the cry babies in nascar it would be a perfect fit. you have lagona,bubbles,Hamlin,harvick, Kyle I'm sure I'm missing some. but we are getting tired of all the crying

Reply
9
B Goss
3d ago

Like Joey races aggressively - I didn’t think he was only one who could race like that. Joey wouldn’t have made it to the end of the race just like like Kurt Busch. They were low on fuel and old tires. I think he forgot he had to pit near the end of the last stage

Reply
4
Related
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver

This week one Cup Series driver revealed that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were ratted out by another team, which resulted in their historic disqualification at Pocono. The post Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate

Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
FanSided

NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?

Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Will Chase
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News

It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Srx#Hendrick Motorsports#Team Penske#Hms
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck

It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts

The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023. Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year. Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing. "I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis

There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Indianapolis Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Speedway, Indiana. This morning, the field is set for two rounds of qualifying on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. View the Indianapolis starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Indianapolis Race Results: July 31, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the Verizon 200. View the Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual |...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

194K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy