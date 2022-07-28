Joey Logano Once Again Disagrees With Chase Elliott a Few Days After Calling Out HMS Driver’s Aggressive Move on National Television

Joey Logano wasn’t happy with Chase Elliott ‘s late maneuver in the race at New Hampshire and immediately voiced his displeasure in the postrace interview. Less than a week later, the 32-year-old again brought up the move during the SRX season finale broadcast when he worked up in the booth, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver competed on the track.

This week, and just a couple of days after Pocono, a race in which Elliott was declared the victor after NASCAR disqualified winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch, Logano appeared as a guest on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Team Penske driver addressed the race and the historic developments that occurred after, and interestingly took another position that was in complete disagreement with the 2020 Cup champion.

Joey Logano calls out Chase Elliott for move at New Hampshire

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022. | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott raced hard during Stage 3 at New Hampshire. The HMS driver tried to pass multiple times over the course of a couple of dozen laps, but nothing worked. He finally made his move, and it was aggressive, sliding up the track into the left rear of the No. 22, getting both cars slightly sideways. Elliott made the pass and finished second. Logano finished 24th.

After the race, Logano expressed his displeasure with the move, which damaged his car.

“I thought we were pretty decent once we got up there and had a shot at taking the lead from Kurt (Busch), but then the 9 (Chase Elliott) missed the mark by a mile and knocked our toe out or camber or something in the left rear suspension,” Logano said. “I don’t know why he had to do that, but I am pretty sure that was not a good move on his part. So, that is that.”

Those remarks came in the heat of the moment. Interestingly, almost a week later, Logano’s sentiment hadn’t changed when he surprisingly brought up the New Hampshire incident during the SRX Series broadcast after Elliott failed to respond to several radio communication attempts from Logano in which he wanted to ask the driver his plan for the pending restart.

“He doesn’t want to talk to me,” Logano said. “I figured he was going to use the right front fender like he used me up last week. So I figured he was probably going to know that playbook pretty well.”

Logano would take the trophy after disqualification

Joey Logano had a lackluster performance this past weekend at Pocono, finishing 20th. Chase Elliott initially finished third but was declared the victor hours after the race when NASCAR officials disqualified both the winner Denny Hamlin and his JGR teammate Kyle Busch, who finished second.

That shocking disqualification, which was the first of a Cup winner since 1960, has unsurprisingly been the talk in NASCAR circles this week. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano was asked about the situation and what he would have done if he was in Elliott’s shoes, specifically regarding the trophy.

“Yes, I’m taking the trophy,” Logano said without hesitation. “I am definitely taking the trophy. Well, it probably depends on who you’re taking it from, to answer the question, but I’m taking the trophy.

“It’s a cool trophy,” he said. “Have you seen that one at Pocono? It’s got the American flag and the bald eagle and all that. Thing’s bad to the bone. Heck yeah, and it comes with a great story. Like you didn’t really win but you kinda won. It’s kinda confusing.”

Elliott not concerned with Pocono trophy

Logano’s willingness to take a trophy won via disqualification is a choice any number of drivers would likely make. Chase Elliott, however, isn’t one of them.

This week the 26-year-old driver met with reporters and bluntly admitted as much when asked about the process of acquiring the trophy from Hamlin.

“I don’t know,” Elliott said. “I haven’t even really thought about it and honestly if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first. I haven’t really thought about that. That’s a great question. I didn’t really feel like I earned it on track yesterday. If he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that. I’m not going to ask for it.”

Logano and Elliott’s disagreement on the trophy is interesting and reveals how the drivers have different perspectives on things like awards. But it’s not as compelling as their recent disagreement on the track. And that’s what fans will be watching to see how it develops the rest of the 2022 season.

