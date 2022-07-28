Eight Women Faculty Members Who Are Taking on New Assignments

www.wiareport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fallCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinuedCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Rescued Roanoke T-shirts raise money for heartworm positive petsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absenceCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine welcomed its newest class to the Star City this week. “This is one of my favorite weeks at the medical school because we get to welcome our next class of students. This is our 13th class, we’re entering our teenage years now at the medical school,” said Lee Learman, dean of VTCSOM.
Blue Ridge Muse
Fading away as I lose the battle of old age
The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
newsfromthestates.com
White supremacist propaganda incidents and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed onto a letter accusing the Biden administration of holding money for school meals hostage to leverage protections for LGBTQ+ students.—WRIC. • “Virginia had the second-highest number of incidents involving white supremacist propaganda in the nation last year. And it has steadily increased in the last few years.”—Virginian-Pilot.
cardinalnews.org
From Bland County to the pros
The first time Gary Collins saw Jake Watters throw a baseball in a Bland County High School uniform in the spring of 2016, the head coach had just one thought:. The big right-handed kid was barely 15 years old and already hitting the mid-85 mph range on radar guns with his fastball.
wfxrtv.com
Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 heads to national pageant with personal sickle cell mission
(WAVY) — “Our new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen for 2022 is … Roanoke Valley, Ayana Johnson!” And before the announcer could finish, the crowd at Roanoke’s Berglund Center went wild. On June 25, 16-year-old Ayana Johnson of Suffolk, dropped to her knees, a few...
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
whee.net
Francis Zehr: School Board member dies
Francis Zehr, “epitome of what it meant to be a public servant,” dies. Henry County School Board member Francis Zehr has died.Zehr was in his third term on the school board, which he has served as chairman. He also has served Henry County.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
pcpatriot.com
Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly
Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
Blue Ridge Muse
FloydFest belongs in our county
Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
NRVNews
Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth
It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
WSLS
Former Rocky Mount officer submits letter to court before sentencing on Jan. 6 charges
Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer who has been found guilty on all charges he faces in the Jan. 6 riots, has submitted a letter to the judge presiding over his case. Robertson was found guilty of the following on April 11:. Obstruction of an official proceeding and...
cardinalnews.org
Confusion over new law
Updated at 4:46 p.m.: After publication of this story, Viar informed the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County that she has been advised that she may continue to speak at their meetings and offer training outside of the government building. The general registrar in Montgomery County has canceled a...
WSET
Construction worker falls to death in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was pronounced dead after a construction site accident in Alleghany County. At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices alongside EMS personnel responded to the construction site near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. According to the 911...
WSLS
‘Hometown Hustle’ season two filming kicks off in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local YouTube series is looking to highlight the everyday lives of entrepreneurs and their businesses – “Hometown Hustle” has started filming for its second season. The show is hosted by Natalie Hodge, a Martinsville-born woman who owns Rudy’s Girl Media. “I...
