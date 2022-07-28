Dr. Joi Spencer Appointed Dean of UC Riverside’s School of Education

nypressnews.com
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino schools welcome students back for the first day of school
Tens of thousands of students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are welcomed back for the first day of school.
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
nypressnews.com
UCI researchers say this molecule could stimulate hair growth in possible treatment for baldness
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — It’s a truly hair-raising discovery. Bald is beautiful, but some local scientists are betting that you’ll look better with hair up there. Some people are comfortable being bald, but finding answers for those who want to keep their hair is worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for companies with products already on the market.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Orange County Business Journal
Vans U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Orange County Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, which runs from July 30 to August 7 in Huntington Beach, features surf, skateboarding and BMX competitions as the largest action sports event of the year, according to officials. The theme of this...
nypressnews.com
Skid row homeless shelter pleads for water donations amid heat
The sun was at its peak as the Midnight Mission began lunch service on San Pedro Street in skid row. Sweat dripped down the backs of the unhoused men and women who waited in line for something to eat — and to drink. The latter was becoming harder to procure as the summer heat settled across Los Angeles, the U.S. city with the largest unhoused population.
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Los Angeles saw its first cases of a new fast-spreading Omicron variant. San Diego might be next
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A new variant that has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in India over the last few months has been identified in California and infectious disease experts from UC San Diego Health and the New York Institute of Technology say it is only a matter of time before it makes its way to San Diego.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
Twenty Four Seven Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 108-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. The new addition brings the company’s total portfolio to 26 hotels, 17 of which are in the Golden State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005209/en/ Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Laist.com
Want To Rent A California Apartment? You'll Need 2 Full-Time Minimum Wage Jobs
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. In L.A. Renters...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
point2homes.com
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
