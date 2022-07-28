Albemarle EMC to conduct planned power outage in Perquimans County on Friday

www.obxtoday.com
Related
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
4 in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
obxtoday.com
Curtis A. Lee
Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by his side. Curtis was born in Norfolk, VA on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Curtis will be remembered...
WITN
National Weather Service says microburst caused Martin County storm damage
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says a microburst caused the storm damage in Martin County Wednesday. A survey team from the National Weather Service was in Martin County Thursday to investigate. They declared that the damage was not caused by a tornado. Meteorologists say the worst damage...
obxtoday.com
Tactile map recently installed at Bodie Island Lighthouse for the visually-impaired
Improving spatial awareness enables these individuals to engage with the Bodie Island Lighthouse and surrounding grounds more independently. Alternate forms of National Park Service brochures are available in braille at all visitor centers. The National Park Service strives to improve accessibility for all individuals to experience their parks.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews respond to three-story apartment complex fire in Currituck County
Around 4:30 a.m., Currituck County Fire-EMS, Corolla Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 800-block of Caroline Court.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said. When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said. SFR...
Virginia Business
Gambling on Hampton Roads
Roy Corby’s first job at a casino was as a dealer. Now, Corby is general manager of the $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which is on track to become the first Virginia casino to open in a permanent location. It plans to open in January 2023 at the intersection of Victory and Cavalier boulevards, off Interstate 264.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Va. Man, 51, Dies When Skiff Crashes into Barge
A Chesapeake, Va. man has died after a boat crash on the Elizabeth River. Virginia Marine Police say 51-year-old Jack Dolton Edwards Jr. was driving a 14-foot Carolina Skiff around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when it crashed into an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge, which carries Rt. 17/Dominion Blvd. over the Elizabeth River.
obxtoday.com
August 2022
Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by [Read More]. Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three [Read More]
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
WITN
Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was...
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Fire breaks out at laundromat in Suffolk; customer taken to hospital
Crews have responded to a fire Friday at a shopping center on N. Main Street in Suffolk.
Comments / 0