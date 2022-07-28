Legislators question legality of Stenehjem email deletion in letter to Wrigley

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO