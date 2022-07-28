Legislators question legality of Stenehjem email deletion in letter to Wrigley

740thefan.com
Related
740thefan.com
Lawmakers seek AG opinion on North Dakota abortion law
BISMARCK, N.D. – Two North Dakota Democratic lawmakers are calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions. Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, say clarity is needed to ensure care is not denied or delayed in emergency situations.
740thefan.com
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act...
740thefan.com
Pronghorn Applications Due Aug. 3
The deadline to apply for the 2022 pronghorn hunting season is Aug. 3. Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for 16 and older, and $10 for under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years of age on or before Dec. 31.
740thefan.com
Music camp founder Utgaard gets North Dakota’s top honor
DUNSEITH, N.D. – International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Friday. Utgaard died in 1998 at age 84. He is the 47th recipient of the award. The Maddock native founded the music camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden that sits astride the North Dakota and Canadian border, north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Gummies, chews part of medical cannabis program starting Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.
Comments / 0