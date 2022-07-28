Vincennes University launches a new, accelerated nursing degree

www.wthitv.com
New scholarship available for ISU nursing students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nursing students at Indiana State University have a new scholarship opportunity. The ISU Foundation board of directors chair has given $300,000 to start a new scholarship. It's called the "Rich and Robin Porter Endowed Master's in Nursing Scholarship." ISU's president says this gift will impact...
211 Services open for storm damage
KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage. In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged. Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent...
Electrical Repairs Continue at Wabash Trails Park
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Since late June, Wabash Trails park in Vincennes has had to close their cabins in campgrounds. A combination of unfortunate events called the entire park to be without power. Knox County Park superintendent Rhonda Foster says bad wiring and storms is what initially caused a power outage.
Commissioners hope to use a portion of American Rescue Plan money on Vigo County Annex upgrades
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners have a proposal for "American Rescue Plan" money, but they need the county council to sign off. On Tuesday, commissioners will present two projects to council members. The first project is to improve safety at the Vigo County Annex. In total, $1.2...
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
Terre Haute Children's Museum celebrates 8th annual Train Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All Aboard - It's Train Day in Terre Haute!. Over at the Terre Haute Children's Museum Kids of all ages came out to celebrate the 8th annual event. Dozens of model trains were on display for kids to interact with and learn about all day long.
Shots fired near 19th and Walnut Streets in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation continues into a Sunday evening shooting. It happened in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen confirmed with News 10 that there was a shooting in this...
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
Griffin Bike Park lake jump draws in a crowd
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nothing says summer fun quite like getting out to the lake!. The Lake Jump at the Griffin Bike Park took biking to the next level. People raced a bike down a ramp and landed right in the lake! Bikers were even doing some tricks, before splashing into the lake.
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Victim in Sunday night Terre Haute shooting dies, as the investigation continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a Sunday night Terre Haute shooting has died. Terre Haute police say 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter was killed following a shooting. It happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church. So far, police have not...
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Terre Haute man sentenced for federal drug charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve prison time after a federal drug conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Adam Moore, 39, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. This comes after Moore entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court...
