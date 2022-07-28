Lions Announce 2022 Cross Country Schedule

www.tamuc.edu
New A&M-Commerce Animal Welfare Judging Team Hoping to Build on Early Success
Animal welfare judging has emerged as one of the newest ways for Texas A&M University-Commerce students to pursue their interest in animal science. The A&M-Commerce Animal Welfare Judging Team has already experienced success in its first year at the university. The team was formed for the Fall 2021 semester with...
An A&M-Commerce Alum is Making Strides at the American Accounting Association and European Accounting Association
In May 2022, Monica Kabutey, a Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate with an M.S. in Finance and current Accounting Ph.D. candidate, was selected as the 2022 American Accounting Association (AAA) representative to the European Accounting Associating (EAA). At the EAA Colloquium in Bergen, Norway, Kabutey presented her paper on “Investor's Reactions...
Hiring International Candidates: Understanding the Process and Leveraging Opportunities
The A&M-Commerce College of Business and the Office of Career Development hosted an event at the university’s Dallas site to help local employers better understand the process of hiring international candidates and the opportunities associated with it. Stephen Parker and Stacey Hubbard of Berry Appleman & Leiden, LLP attended...
