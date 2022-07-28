Tennessee crews head to Kentucky to help with water rescues amid flooding

newschannel9.com
Related
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 30 as governor says hundreds of people are still unaccounted for
The death toll in Kentucky climbed to 30 from last week's massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. "That's going to grow," Beshear said during a briefing. The governor also said hundreds of people were unaccounted for. He said a report over the weekend of a smaller number was only for one state police post.
Tennessee crews deployed to Kentucky to assist in water rescue efforts
Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
‘We Keep Getting Hit’: Flooded Kentucky Grows Weary After Another Natural Disaster
HAZARD, Ky. — Firefighters and National Guard crews have swarmed into eastern Kentucky after days of deadly flooding, rescuing by the hundreds people who found themselves trapped in the perilous water.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
WTVC
Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) — Kentucky’s governor announced Saturday that at least 25 people have died in the floods that have devastated the state and the surrounding area. That number now includes six children, as the bodies of four young siblings were found after they were swept away from their parents by the floodwaters.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 25 people dead, including 4 children
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding is up to at least 25 people. "Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. Beshear previously stated that 6 children were believed to have...
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
wdrb.com
Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
Elderly woman rescued from Kentucky flooding, seen in viral photo sitting in 4 feet of water
A 98-year-old woman was rescued from Kentucky flooding, and is now the subject of a viral photo showing her sitting on her bed surrounded by four feet of water.
‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky
Some Kentucky towns are cut off by floodwaters.
Comments / 2