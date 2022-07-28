Zeldin defends DA, says suspect in attack should receive veterans' support

nystateofpolitics.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
WHEC TV-10
Singletary campaign sign vandalized
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - A campaign sign for La’Ron Singletary was vandalized. The former Rochester Police Chief is running for New York's 25th Congressional District as a Republican. The poster near the Southtown Plaza in Henrietta was sprayed with "I love to cover up murder." Singletary was the chief...
President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies
"The number of teachers resigning is actually increasing every single day. So, we have a serious, serious problem," said Urbanski.
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
RELATED PEOPLE
Retired Sergeant to Run for Sheriff Seneca County Sheriff
Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls announced Thursday he is going to run for Seneca County Sheriff. Rhinehart is a 27-year veteran of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department. He retired in 2019. Rhinehart began in the sheriff’s office in 1992 working as a corrections officer. He then became a road patrol deputy and was promoted to investigator and then a sergeant in the K-9 unit. He was also the leader of the sheriff’s department’s underwater recovery team.
wshu.org
The state's bail reform laws are attracting controversy in the New York governor's race
Public safety issues are dominating the governor’s race in New York in recent days as Republican candidate Lee Zeldin calls for repealing the state’s bail reform laws and Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul tells police chiefs that she supports more funding for law enforcement. It’s been a week since...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders continue their stand against gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of local faith leaders continues to take a stand against gun violence. Thursday, they took their concerns to the Public Safety Building, and are calling on police to figure out new ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals in the city.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
WHEC TV-10
Floral arrangements being prepared for fallen RPD officer's funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the City of Rochester prepares for Monday's funeral for fallen Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, floral arrangements are also being prepared for the service. News10NBC talked to a local florist who got the call to be a part of it. Several different floral shops are taking...
Man Accused in Lavish Lounge Shooting Indicted on Unrelated Charges
The Rochester man arrested earlier this week for his alleged role in a shooting that happened last month at the Lavish Lounge in Auburn was indicted Thursday by a Cayuga County Grand Jury on unrelated charges. Antoine Clark was indicted on weapons and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Black Pride celebrates pride month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - "Rochester Black Pride" held an event Sunday to celebrate pride month at Genesee Valley Park. They had all sorts of family-friendly activities, like kickball and volleyball, along with music from a live DJ. The event was free and open to the public. "We are different, we...
18-year-old female shot on Felix Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The RPD does not have […]
