ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zeldin defends DA, says suspect in attack should receive veterans' support

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nystateofpolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Singletary campaign sign vandalized

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - A campaign sign for La’Ron Singletary was vandalized. The former Rochester Police Chief is running for New York's 25th Congressional District as a Republican. The poster near the Southtown Plaza in Henrietta was sprayed with "I love to cover up murder." Singletary was the chief...
HENRIETTA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
FL Radio Group

Retired Sergeant to Run for Sheriff Seneca County Sheriff

Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls announced Thursday he is going to run for Seneca County Sheriff. Rhinehart is a 27-year veteran of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department. He retired in 2019. Rhinehart began in the sheriff’s office in 1992 working as a corrections officer. He then became a road patrol deputy and was promoted to investigator and then a sergeant in the K-9 unit. He was also the leader of the sheriff’s department’s underwater recovery team.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.  Anyone with information is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mental Health#Cash Bail#Politics State#Election State#Republican
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders continue their stand against gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of local faith leaders continues to take a stand against gun violence. Thursday, they took their concerns to the Public Safety Building, and are calling on police to figure out new ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals in the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Floral arrangements being prepared for fallen RPD officer's funeral

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the City of Rochester prepares for Monday's funeral for fallen Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, floral arrangements are also being prepared for the service. News10NBC talked to a local florist who got the call to be a part of it. Several different floral shops are taking...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WHEC TV-10

RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Black Pride celebrates pride month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - "Rochester Black Pride" held an event Sunday to celebrate pride month at Genesee Valley Park. They had all sorts of family-friendly activities, like kickball and volleyball, along with music from a live DJ. The event was free and open to the public. "We are different, we...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

18-year-old female shot on Felix Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The RPD does not have […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy