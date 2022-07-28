State Superintendent To Propose Credits For Paid Work Experience

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Mike Grendell owner of the GP79 hydroplane hopes that his 3,300 mile journey to compete in the Columbia Cup this weekend ends with a checkered flag. Grendell's "Bad Influence" racing team travelled to the Tri-Cities all the way from Boston. The team won the Columbia Cup last year and currently sit third in the points standings. They will be sponsored by Atomic Screen Printing for the second straight year.

