State Superintendent To Propose Credits For Paid Work Experience

Gov. Inslee rescinds 12 health care-related COVID proclamations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced July 29 that 12 COVID-19 emergency authority proclamations regarding the health care sector will be rescinded, as they are no longer necessary for pandemic response. The rescission will take effect October 27, 90 days after the announcement, in order to allow a smooth transition.
Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support
Lewisburg, Pa.— A bill to bar people convicted of domestic violence from the state legislature or holding any public office in state government is gaining traction. The legislation comes after the PA Federation of Democratic Women voted to support the bill at their annual convention in Lewisburg earlier this month.
Oregon's Emergency Rental Assistance Program to close August 12
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) has already been closed to new applicants, but for those that have already applied and would like to reapply they have until August 12. The state will receive nearly $7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for rental assistance.
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Oregon Crews To Help Fight California Fire
SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM) mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California over the weekend to assist in fighting the McKinney fire, near Klamath, California. "Our office has a long-standing mutual aid relationship with California and we are more than willing...
Team Travels 3,000 Miles To Race In Columbia Cup
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Mike Grendell owner of the GP79 hydroplane hopes that his 3,300 mile journey to compete in the Columbia Cup this weekend ends with a checkered flag. Grendell's "Bad Influence" racing team travelled to the Tri-Cities all the way from Boston. The team won the Columbia Cup last year and currently sit third in the points standings. They will be sponsored by Atomic Screen Printing for the second straight year.
August 1st Weather Forecast
RED FLAG WARNING FROM 12 P.M. MONDAY TO 9 P.M. TUESDAY. AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR SOUTHERN OREGON. Highs today in the triple digits for almost the entire region. Highs will range from 100-110 for the entire region while the sky is full of smoke and hazy. Very dry today and...
