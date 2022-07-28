www.columbusmessenger.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County. Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya […]
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
One dead, two injured after ‘serious’ Columbus crash on U.S. 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, […]
Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group
Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows the deadly scene last month in which a Highland County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. The footage comes from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arriving to the scene moments after the shooting occurred. It happened...
