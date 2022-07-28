ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County

The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd

COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County. Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group

Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...

