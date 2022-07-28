Board of Public Works Approves Community Parks and Playgrounds Funding

The Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) hosted its 6th Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Business Awards on May 9th, at the Westin-BWI Hotel featuring Keynote Speaker, R. Michael Gill, Maryland Secretary of Commerce. The event recognized and honored the companies and volunteers who partner with the chamber to be the voice of businesses, create jobs, and help members thrive. Attendees left the event feeling informed and inspired by how engaged and committed our members are in growing the Central Maryland region. For a full list of award winners, visit centralmarylandchamber.org.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO