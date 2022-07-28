ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County man charged with voyeurism

By J. Bryan Randall
wfxg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
CLEARWATER, SC
wfxg.com

Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
wfxg.com

Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Deputies respond to man barricaded inside home on Hunter St.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an ongoing situation on Hunter St. near downtown Augusta. Dispatch confirms with FOX54 that the man has barricaded himself inside a home. There are reports of shots fired. The situation began just before noon Monday. FOX54...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyeurism#Detention Center#Wfxg#Violent Crime
wach.com

Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Investigators on scene at apartment shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
wfxg.com

Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

911 lines down in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency lines for 911 calls are down in Barnwell County. We reached out to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and they’re asking residents to call the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000. We do not know the cause of this but the...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting

(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Another person wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 62-year-old Randall Eugene Johnson, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the Simon Powell murder investigation. Johnson is believed to have connections in Augusta, Waynesboro and North Carolina. If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633. […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others

BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy