Aiken County man charged with voyeurism

www.wfxg.com
Related
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
wfxg.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
WLTX.com
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
wfxg.com
Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
wfxg.com
Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
wfxg.com
Deputies respond to man barricaded inside home on Hunter St.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an ongoing situation on Hunter St. near downtown Augusta. Dispatch confirms with FOX54 that the man has barricaded himself inside a home. There are reports of shots fired. The situation began just before noon Monday. FOX54...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
wfxg.com
Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
WIS-TV
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday in Richland County. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 4100 Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on July 31 after gunshots were reported. A 16-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was hit in the upper...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Investigators on scene at apartment shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
wgac.com
Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
wfxg.com
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
WRDW-TV
911 lines down in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency lines for 911 calls are down in Barnwell County. We reached out to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and they’re asking residents to call the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000. We do not know the cause of this but the...
wfxg.com
Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
Another person wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell case
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 62-year-old Randall Eugene Johnson, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the Simon Powell murder investigation. Johnson is believed to have connections in Augusta, Waynesboro and North Carolina. If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633. […]
Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others
BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
Comments / 0