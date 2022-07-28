ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking Text Messages Show Hunter Biden Threatened 'Drug Dealer' Over $1,200 'Drug Deal' Days Before Detox Treatment

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Mega

Shocking new text messages backed up to Hunter Biden ’s abandoned laptop allegedly show the embattled first son threatening a supposed drug dealer over an unfinished $1,200 drug deal, Radar has learned.

The shocking development was revealed on Wednesday and marks just the latest scandal regarding Hunter, his past history of drug abuse and damning material found on his infamous “laptop from hell.”

Mega

According to the newly leaked messages, which were obtained this week by The Sun , Hunter was in contact with the alleged drug dealer in January 2019 – just one week before he entered detox treatment program and filmed himself drinking and doing drugs inside a sensory deprivation tank in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Although Hunter wired the person more than $1,000 via Cash App, and sent a screenshot of the transfer to the suspected drug dealer marked “For Mini Cooper sale,” President Joe Biden ’s son still failed to receive a reply.

“Hey brother I guess I never really introduced myself to you,” Hunter wrote. “I’m assuming you just f----- [up] and you’re going to make it [right] right now.”

Hunter continued, “I’ll give you ten minutes to reply. Look up and see who I am and then look and see who my friends and associates are.”

Mega

“I’ll give you their names and numbers call them and ask about me. You’ll know them I promise.”

Hunter’s conversation with the person took a startling turn for the worst when, after the suspected drug dealer didn’t reply in over 15 minutes, President Biden’s son sent the contact of Jim Bulger – the nephew of the infamous Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger .

“Start there,” Hunter wrote. “Call and tell him Hunter told you to call.”

Making The Sun’s report even more shocking is the fact that, leading up to the text message exchange with his supposed drug dealer, Hunter had been involved in a business deal with Jim Bulger.

“I, the undersigned, being one of the board members of the Company, hereby appoint James Bulger as my proxy to attend a vote on the board meeting of the Company to be held on January 18, 2019,” President Biden’s son wrote in a signed letter dated January 16, 2016.

According to the outlet, Bulger’s investment firm – Thornton Group – and Hunter’s investment firm – Rosemont Seneca – teamed up for a joint business venture with a Chinese-backed firm called Bohai Capital at the time.

Radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest scandalous content to be leaked from Hunter’s laptop and, according to the time stamps of the text messages, it took place just days before the previously leaked material that showed Hunter fondling himself, drinking hard seltzers and smoking what appeared to be crack inside a sensory deprivation tank.

This latest leaked also came just weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained photos of Hunter Biden brandishing an illegally obtained handgun while ingesting drugs and gallivanting around a hotel room with a prostitute.

