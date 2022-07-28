Can You Be Religious And Still Respect Unconventional Spiritual Practices?

www.essence.com
Related
Essence
As Black Women, Our Brilliance Comes From Our Sisterhood
These four powerful women share why Black sisterhood matters and we are enough. That check-in is sometimes all we need as Black women to get through the day. It’s not often that others genuinely ask us how we’re doing. In fact, the loudest “how are yous” can be the most disingenuous because they’re just empty salutations from people who don’t really know – or care to know – what we experience. Most people are focused on what they can take from us or what we can deliver for them. But that simple sentiment of checking in is what matters in our day – a caring note from a sister who has the best intentions.
Tell Me Your Relationship “Green Flags” That Sold You On Your Schmoopie
Yup, I found a keeper.
Essence
We Should Honor Radical Black Women During Black August
Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly shares why we commemorate Black freedom fighters every August—and highlights the communist women who inspired her new coedited book. Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, colloquially known as Dr. CBS (and famously @blackleftaf on her prolific Twitter account), spoke to ESSENCE about the importance of Black August, her forthcoming coedited book, Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing, and the radical Black women whose legacies get sanitized.
Essence
A New Project Inspired By 'Peanuts' Character Franklin Will Support Black Animators
Through Peanuts Worldwide’s "The Armstrong Project," selected HBCU college students will receive $10,000 scholarships to pursue careers in animation. When “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz introduced the first Black “Peanuts” character, Franklin Armstrong in 1968, it gave Black children a chance to see themselves in print. Now, more than fifty years later, Peanuts Worldwide has launched The Armstrong Project to help Black students who want to pursue careers in animation.
Comments / 0