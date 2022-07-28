Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Once Claimed She Was 'God's Prophet', Chris Brown's Wife

www.essence.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Related
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
Texas local boxer killed by woman's estranged husband who turned gun on himself
A local boxer was killed at a Houston seafood restaurant Wednesday as he was eating with a female friend before her estranged husband opened fire, authorities said. Maurenzo Smith, 44, was at the Crab Station Oyster Bar with the woman. She was at the restaurant to finalize her divorce from her 61-year-old husband, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
BET
Alleged Dallas Airport Shooter Once Claimed To Be Married To Chris Brown
Dallas police are providing more details about the shooting that erupted inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning (July 25), including who opened fire – a woman who was once found incompetent to stand trial and said she was married to R&B singer Chris Brown. According to NBC...
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen
A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stepfather of child killed in Uvalde school massacre says authorities are ‘lying to our face’: ‘It’s humiliating’
The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
Officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of 4, jury finds
Seattle police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017, an inquest jury concluded Wednesday.
Man murdered in Fort Worth identified
The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified. Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life
The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Texas mom Christina Powell's ex, child's father 'clearly not a person of interest,' police say
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS – The father of one of missing Texas mom Christina Powell’s children is "absolutely cooperating" with investigators and is "clearly" not a person of interest, despite her family’s reports that the pair had an argument just days before she disappeared, authorities told Fox News Digital on Thursday.
Eric Holder Jr. found guilty of murder in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder Jr., the gang member who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for gunning down the beloved Crenshaw musician and community figure. Hussle, an ascendant rap artist and himself an avowed Crips gang member,...
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dallas Love Field Airport Suspected Shooter Told Police She's Married To Chris Brown: Report
In the hours since a shooting unfolded at Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday (July 25), more information about the suspected gunwoman, Portia Odufuwa, has emerged in the media, revealing that the 37-year-old has a history of mental illness, criminal activity, and claiming that she's the wife of Chris Brown.
Comments / 0