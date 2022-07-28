Japanese Knotweed Threatens to Take Over Homes, Lower Value

www.newsweek.com
No, China Didn't Threaten to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane Over Taiwan Visit
Tensions have been running high over speculation that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could visit the disputed island of Taiwan during a tour of Asia.
Mystery behind medieval 'bed burials' in UK possibly solved
On rare occasions in medieval mainland Europe, the cream of the crop — those who were wealthy or noble — were sometimes buried as if they were going to sleep, interred on their beds in what is known as a bed burial. However, it was unclear how this practice spread to England. Now, new research reveals that bed burials gained traction in the seventh century A.D. along with the spread of Christianity and soon became a common burial rite for women.
Taiwan Mobilizes Military for War as China Threatens Nancy Pelosi: Report
The island nation has had its air defense forces begin readying for a potential conflict with China, according to SET News on Monday.
