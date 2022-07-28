ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown

By Jen Holden
peninsulachronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
peninsulachronicle.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Yorktown, VA
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Yorktown, VA
Lifestyle
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
peninsulachronicle.com

Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years

YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Water Street#Grille#Restaurateur#Food Drink#Riverwalk Restaurant
peninsulachronicle.com

Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program

YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Pendulum Fine Meats

NORFOLK, Va. — Dylan Wakefield says he and his family traveled and moved around often. When they finally settled in Norfolk, they noticed the city needed a family butcher shop. So, in 2013, they got to work. They bought a home on Shirley Avenue that still looks and feels...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Two New Asian Restaurants Coming Soon To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Those who enjoy Asian cuisine will soon have two new restaurant options to check out in Newport News. Two Asian restaurants will soon open in the city, one on Jefferson Avenue and another on Oyster Point Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...

Comments / 0

Community Policy