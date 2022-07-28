Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown

peninsulachronicle.com
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel Maven
Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expandedWatchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Alexander's, Petersburg mainstay, closes after 45 years
Alexander's owner, 72-year-old Spiros Georgogianis, made the decision to close the restaurant after four decades of serving Greek food to its loyal customers.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Fire breaks out in machinery at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach; no one hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire which broke out late Sunday afternoon in a piece of machinery at a Hampton Roads Sanitation District treatment plant in Virginia Beach won't impact the plants operation or the customers it serves, according to a spokesperson for HRSD. According to the Virginia Beach...
Restaurant robot: How a Virginia Beach business is using technology to stay open
Fisher's Neighborhood Kitchen in Virginia Beach is using new technology to help keep its doors open. We'll show you how.
4 in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years
YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program
YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
University of Richmond Community benefits environment with Big Medium Yard Sale
Students and faculty at the University of Richmond reduced their carbon footprints by reducing waste and benefitted environmental initiatives with the return of a yearly event on hold since 2019.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Pendulum Fine Meats
NORFOLK, Va. — Dylan Wakefield says he and his family traveled and moved around often. When they finally settled in Norfolk, they noticed the city needed a family butcher shop. So, in 2013, they got to work. They bought a home on Shirley Avenue that still looks and feels...
Two New Asian Restaurants Coming Soon To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Those who enjoy Asian cuisine will soon have two new restaurant options to check out in Newport News. Two Asian restaurants will soon open in the city, one on Jefferson Avenue and another on Oyster Point Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Swimming advisories issued for these 2 beaches in Virginia
The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach, 225 River Road and Huntington Park Beach, 361 Hornet Circle.
