'Starship Troopers' 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Arrives in November with New Extras

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
'Light & Magic' director talks new docuseries on Disney+
"Light & Magic" is a docuseries on Disney+ about the special effect studio Industrial Light & Magic, which has brought films like "Star Wars" to life.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
‘Stranger Things’ Alums Sean Astin and Matthew Modine Reunite in Cycling Drama ‘Hard Miles’
With both actors previously appearing in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Sean Astin and Matthew Modine are set to star in the upcoming cycling drama Hard Miles, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna and written by Christian Sander. Cynthia Kaye...
What's New on Disney+ in August 2022
Disney+ is not playing around this August, with plenty of exciting new titles premiering throughout the month, including two of the most anticipated shows of the year. The new half-hour series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will mark the long-awaited MCU debut of the popular character Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Emmy-Winner Tatiana Maslany is taking on the title role and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Smart Hulk. Disney+ will also take audiences back to a galaxy far, far away with the Rogue One prequel series Andor, which will star Diego Luna returning to the role alongside a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona. Also in the world of Star Wars, albeit not cannon is the new animated special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. After briefly reuniting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love & Thunder, the new series of shorts I Am Groot, will give us more of everyone's favorite adorable talking tree Baby Groot. The latest Pixar film Lightyear will also be making its way to Disney+, so if you missed the legendary Space Ranger's origin story in theaters, you won't have to wait long to watch it from the comfort of your own living room. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Disney+ in August.
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
‘Five Days at Memorial’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does Five Days at Memorial Have?. When Did Production Take Place for Five Days at Memorial?. Other Popular Drama Series You Can Watch Now on AppleTV+. AppleTV+ is set to premiere its latest miniseries Five Days at Memorial, an American crime drama that explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the Memorial Medical Center.
The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.
'The Boys' Season 4 Adds Two New Faces & Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular
After we all got a load of The Boys’ explosive Season 3 run, it’s time to start gearing up for the next season of the Prime Video superhero series as new cast members are added to the bulging slate of actors. Today, the streaming platform announced that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are joining the cast, and that Cameron Crovetti is being upped to series regular for Season 4. The series will continue to chronicle the life of superheroes who often abuse their superpowers for personal gain, but keep a friendly facade to society.
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
'The Resort': William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti on the Mystery and Shooting on Location
The dark comedy/mystery adventure of the Peacock original half-hour series The Resort follows Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), a married couple on an anniversary trip that find themselves searching for answers to something that happened fifteen years prior. Searching for meaning in the case of two missing young American tourists (Skyler Gisondo and Nina Bloomgarden) becomes an all-consuming obsession for Emma, and she brings Noah along for a ride that could help them reignite the spark that seems to have faded from their relationship.
Vibrant 'Cars on the Road' Poster Promises "Epic Road Trip"
The yearly celebration of Disney+ content known as Disney+ Day is set to be held on September 8, 2022, which will see the streaming service premiere new content from its beloved franchises. On the same day, along with the debut of new content, a brand-new series based on the popular Pixar Cars film franchise will be arriving on the streaming service. Disney has released a new poster for the upcoming series, Cars on the Road, showcasing both new and familiar characters.
Humphrey Bogart's 11 Best Roles: From 'Casablanca' to 'Sabrina'
He was the man with the famous hangdog face, the New York-born leader of the original Rat Pack who famously played dogged detectives, lowlife hoods, and hard men torn between temptation and fate. Humphrey Bogart, the man affectionately known to his closest friends and associates as Bogie, has earned his...
Hiroyuki Sanada Talks ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘John Wick 4,’ and Sonny Chiba
With director David Leitch’s fantastic new movie, Bullet Train, opening in theaters later this week, I recently got to speak with Hiroyuki Sanada about making the action-thriller. During the interview, he talked about why he wanted to be part of Bullet Train, how they filmed most of the movie on a soundstage on the Sony backlot (you won’t believe it after you see the film), what it was like working with Sonny Chiba early in his career, and his role and character in John Wick 4.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
