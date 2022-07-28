'With Love' Season 2 Adds Busy Philipps and Cameron Esposito

collider.com
‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Wraps Filming in Vancouver
Yes! Schmigadoon has wrapped filming for the second season of the hilarious musical comedy series, and it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ upon its release. The show is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio with Paul announcing a wrap on season two filming on Twitter. The duo created an exciting fusion of musical theater fun and original songs, written by Paul, that have gone on to amaze audiences since the show’s release last year.
How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama
There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
The Problem With 'The Godfather Part III' Isn't Casting, It's Clarity
The Godfather Part III is a terrible sequel. It has to be. Doesn’t everybody say so? The Sopranos, the Muppets, every other loudmouth film reviewer with a YouTube channel – turn anywhere in pop culture, you can find the third Godfather as the butt of jokes. Whether it’s Al Pacino’s hair, Sofia Coppola’s acting, or Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s script, not one element in the film went right. That is, until the re-edited version titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone came out in 2020 and finally set things to right, making a proper ending for the trilogy.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
‘The Sandman’ Cast and Showrunner Reveal Which Episode They’re Most Excited For People to Watch
One of the many series to take the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Hall H was Netflix’s highly anticipated series, The Sandman. Based on Neil Gaiman's renowned DC comic that some consider to be the greatest comic book series of all time, the series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, or Dream, one of seven eternal entities who control crucial aspects of existence. The first season of The Sandman is reported to cover the story of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, which follows Dream’s capture by Roderick Burgess and his occult followers in the early 1900s and his subsequent 105 years in captivity.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
‘Five Days at Memorial’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does Five Days at Memorial Have?. When Did Production Take Place for Five Days at Memorial?. Other Popular Drama Series You Can Watch Now on AppleTV+. AppleTV+ is set to premiere its latest miniseries Five Days at Memorial, an American crime drama that explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the Memorial Medical Center.
How to Watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Where to Stream the Spinoff Series
Knock knock, an old friend is back in town. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has now premiered on HBO Max, and the reboot is re-introducing one of television’s most conniving and mysterious villains. The assailant known as A has officially returned, and the anonymous blackmailer is sending a bunch of brand-new cryptic texts to high school students in the highly anticipated series with some mean girl drama and high school dances sprinkled on top.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Nathan Min & The Daniels Team Up For 'Mason' Series for Showtime and A24
Showtime announced today that a new existential crisis comedy is on the way. Once again, the network is pairing up with fan-favorite production company A24 in order to put together Mason, a half-hour comedy series created, written, executive produced and starred by comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You). Based on his own life, the series will lean into surrealist storytelling to chronicle the life of introvert Nathan (whose name is often misheard as Mason) as he seeks connections in this big, loud world.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Attend 'Breaking Bad' Statue Unveiling Ceremony
Bronze statues of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) of Breaking Bad fame were put on display yesterday in the Albuquerque Convention Center. Both stars were in attendance for the ceremony with other members of the Breaking Bad family, as was Mayor Tim Keller. The statues were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by American Fine Arts Foundry.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
‘Predator 2’ Sought out New Prey in an Underrated Sequel
Prey, the latest in the Predator series, has gained very positive word of mouth from Comic Con and promises to rejuvenate an ailing franchise. If the Predator sequels have skewed too close to the original, with the alien hunter picking off military types for sport, then Prey’s Comanche Nation setting suggests something different. However, it’s not the first time the franchise has done a complete 180 in terms of tone and location. In 1990, Predator 2 transposed the action from the jungle to a semi-futuristic LA with a completely different cast. Boasting big performances, plenty of B-movie thrills, and a genuine attempt to take the story somewhere new, Predator 2 is worth hunting down.
What's New on Disney+ in August 2022
Disney+ is not playing around this August, with plenty of exciting new titles premiering throughout the month, including two of the most anticipated shows of the year. The new half-hour series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will mark the long-awaited MCU debut of the popular character Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Emmy-Winner Tatiana Maslany is taking on the title role and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Smart Hulk. Disney+ will also take audiences back to a galaxy far, far away with the Rogue One prequel series Andor, which will star Diego Luna returning to the role alongside a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona. Also in the world of Star Wars, albeit not cannon is the new animated special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. After briefly reuniting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love & Thunder, the new series of shorts I Am Groot, will give us more of everyone's favorite adorable talking tree Baby Groot. The latest Pixar film Lightyear will also be making its way to Disney+, so if you missed the legendary Space Ranger's origin story in theaters, you won't have to wait long to watch it from the comfort of your own living room. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Disney+ in August.
Kenan Thompson Considers Leaving 'SNL' at Lorne Michaels Exit
Saturday Night Live has been a constant comedic presence on late-night television since its premiere back in 1975. So much so, that fans may have believed it would never come to a definite end. But not everyone, particularly some of those involved in the show, shares that sentiment. Creator Lorne Michaels suggested back in December that SNL could have its appropriate end at the 50-year mark. It appears that the longest-running cast member on the show is of a similar opinion.
