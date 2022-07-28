Forget Tom Hardy, Topher Grace Is MY Venom

collider.com
Related
Collider
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
Collider
James Gunn Shares Images From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Farewell Dinner
It’s been a week since San Diego Comic Con. Even so, Marvel fans are still recovering from all the major reveals and trailers. One of the biggest films to make a splash at SDCC was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which showed its first trailer. While the footage wasn’t released to the public, director James Gunn has shared new behind-the-scenes photos of the production's farewell dinner.
Collider
The 10 Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked
The world of superheroes and villains has only continued to soar in popularity in recent years, and franchises like Marvel are certainly a force to be reckoned with on this front. With the 29 movies that currently make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, there have been endless memorable moments that you'll have no problem watching again.
Collider
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Stranger Things’ Alums Sean Astin and Matthew Modine Reunite in Cycling Drama ‘Hard Miles’
With both actors previously appearing in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Sean Astin and Matthew Modine are set to star in the upcoming cycling drama Hard Miles, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna and written by Christian Sander. Cynthia Kaye...
'Light & Magic' director talks new docuseries on Disney+
"Light & Magic" is a docuseries on Disney+ about the special effect studio Industrial Light & Magic, which has brought films like "Star Wars" to life.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Casts UFC Champion Kamaru Usman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has expanded its roster with a new member as UFC champ, Kamaru Usman, joins the star-studded cast of the movie, MMA Fighting has confirmed. The UFC Welterweight Champion will make a cameo, however other details about his role are tightly under wraps. Responding to his casting,...
UFC・
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
Collider
'Nope': What Happened to Keith David's Otis Sr.?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Nope.Jordan Peele’s newest genre film, Nope, opens with the only really gruesome scene in the movie: Otis Senior gets killed. Played by Keith David, he is out riding horses with his son Otis Junior, aka OJ, (Daniel Kaluuya) when he is suddenly struck by illness or injury. This seemed to have confused some people (looking at you, Logan Paul), so we have created this explainer just to clear up any confusion.
Collider
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
Collider
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Collider
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
Collider
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
Collider
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
Collider
Kenan Thompson Considers Leaving 'SNL' at Lorne Michaels Exit
Saturday Night Live has been a constant comedic presence on late-night television since its premiere back in 1975. So much so, that fans may have believed it would never come to a definite end. But not everyone, particularly some of those involved in the show, shares that sentiment. Creator Lorne Michaels suggested back in December that SNL could have its appropriate end at the 50-year mark. It appears that the longest-running cast member on the show is of a similar opinion.
Collider
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
Collider
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Attend 'Breaking Bad' Statue Unveiling Ceremony
Bronze statues of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) of Breaking Bad fame were put on display yesterday in the Albuquerque Convention Center. Both stars were in attendance for the ceremony with other members of the Breaking Bad family, as was Mayor Tim Keller. The statues were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by American Fine Arts Foundry.
Collider
How to Watch 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Where to Stream the Spinoff Series
Knock knock, an old friend is back in town. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has now premiered on HBO Max, and the reboot is re-introducing one of television’s most conniving and mysterious villains. The assailant known as A has officially returned, and the anonymous blackmailer is sending a bunch of brand-new cryptic texts to high school students in the highly anticipated series with some mean girl drama and high school dances sprinkled on top.
Comments / 0