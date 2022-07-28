'Our Flag Means Death' Fans Rally the Crew for Unofficial Convention

collider.com
'Light & Magic' director talks new docuseries on Disney+
"Light & Magic" is a docuseries on Disney+ about the special effect studio Industrial Light & Magic, which has brought films like "Star Wars" to life.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media
If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
'The Boys' Season 4 Adds Two New Faces & Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular
After we all got a load of The Boys’ explosive Season 3 run, it’s time to start gearing up for the next season of the Prime Video superhero series as new cast members are added to the bulging slate of actors. Today, the streaming platform announced that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are joining the cast, and that Cameron Crovetti is being upped to series regular for Season 4. The series will continue to chronicle the life of superheroes who often abuse their superpowers for personal gain, but keep a friendly facade to society.
'Murder at the Cottage' Trailer Shows the Mysterious Death of a French TV Producer [Exclusive]
Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
What's Leaving Netflix in August 2022
With a new month on Netflix comes new titles, but it is also time to bid farewell to numerous films and shows. This August on Netflix is no exception, with it being your last chance to watch critically acclaimed films like Taylor Sheridan's Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and James Cameron's epic romance Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Several key Martin Scorsese films will also be leaving the service including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and his Best Picture-winning film The Departed. Horror flicks like James Wan's The Conjuring, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (as well as the 2010 remake), and Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix this August.
'Goodnight Mommy' English-Language Remake Sets Release Date
Amazon Studios has announced the release date for their upcoming psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy, the English-language remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The upcoming horror picture is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16, 2022. The story of Goodnight Mommy follows a mother...
'The Resort': William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti on the Mystery and Shooting on Location
The dark comedy/mystery adventure of the Peacock original half-hour series The Resort follows Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), a married couple on an anniversary trip that find themselves searching for answers to something that happened fifteen years prior. Searching for meaning in the case of two missing young American tourists (Skyler Gisondo and Nina Bloomgarden) becomes an all-consuming obsession for Emma, and she brings Noah along for a ride that could help them reignite the spark that seems to have faded from their relationship.
New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Clip Shows the Upsides of Being Green
USA Today has just premiered a new clip from the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, giving us a new look at the female counterpart of the beloved green giant — no, not the jolly one that sells frozen green beans, the one who likes to smash things. The new clip comes just ahead of the show's premiere on August 17.
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
'Devotion' Trailer Shows Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the Throes of War
This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
