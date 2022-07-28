'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two' Casts 'Mindhunter' Star Holt McCallany

collider.com
Hiroyuki Sanada Talks ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘John Wick 4,’ and Sonny Chiba
With director David Leitch’s fantastic new movie, Bullet Train, opening in theaters later this week, I recently got to speak with Hiroyuki Sanada about making the action-thriller. During the interview, he talked about why he wanted to be part of Bullet Train, how they filmed most of the movie on a soundstage on the Sony backlot (you won’t believe it after you see the film), what it was like working with Sonny Chiba early in his career, and his role and character in John Wick 4.
'Secret Invasion': Cast, Release Window, Trailer Details & Everything We Know About the Nick Fury Series
Nick Fury famously once said, "Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye." It's a line that was included in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to show how the spymaster and former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. likes to keep even his closest allies at arm's length (and then lost a lot of its coolness factor when we found out an alien cat clawed out his eye in Captain Marvel). It was likely meant to showcase that Fury has some pretty significant trust issues, but those survival instincts may prove extremely useful in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion.
'The Pope's Exorcist' Taps Alex Essoe and Daniel Zovatto to Star Opposite Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe has two new co-stars coming his way in the supernatural thriller, The Pope’s Exorcist. According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor will be joined by Alex Essoe (Midnight Mass) and Daniel Zovatto (Station Eleven) in the Julius Avery-helmed spooky feature. The Pope’s Exorcist will pull its plot from...
The Problem With 'The Godfather Part III' Isn't Casting, It's Clarity
The Godfather Part III is a terrible sequel. It has to be. Doesn’t everybody say so? The Sopranos, the Muppets, every other loudmouth film reviewer with a YouTube channel – turn anywhere in pop culture, you can find the third Godfather as the butt of jokes. Whether it’s Al Pacino’s hair, Sofia Coppola’s acting, or Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s script, not one element in the film went right. That is, until the re-edited version titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone came out in 2020 and finally set things to right, making a proper ending for the trilogy.
'Devotion' Trailer Shows Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the Throes of War
This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.
‘Predator 2’ Sought out New Prey in an Underrated Sequel
Prey, the latest in the Predator series, has gained very positive word of mouth from Comic Con and promises to rejuvenate an ailing franchise. If the Predator sequels have skewed too close to the original, with the alien hunter picking off military types for sport, then Prey’s Comanche Nation setting suggests something different. However, it’s not the first time the franchise has done a complete 180 in terms of tone and location. In 1990, Predator 2 transposed the action from the jungle to a semi-futuristic LA with a completely different cast. Boasting big performances, plenty of B-movie thrills, and a genuine attempt to take the story somewhere new, Predator 2 is worth hunting down.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Casts UFC Champion Kamaru Usman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has expanded its roster with a new member as UFC champ, Kamaru Usman, joins the star-studded cast of the movie, MMA Fighting has confirmed. The UFC Welterweight Champion will make a cameo, however other details about his role are tightly under wraps. Responding to his casting,...
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
‘Five Days at Memorial’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does Five Days at Memorial Have?. When Did Production Take Place for Five Days at Memorial?. Other Popular Drama Series You Can Watch Now on AppleTV+. AppleTV+ is set to premiere its latest miniseries Five Days at Memorial, an American crime drama that explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the Memorial Medical Center.
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito Tease Murder, Full Frontal Nudity and More in 'Little Demon'
If you’re looking for a new adult animation series that doesn’t hold back in the least, might I suggest the upcoming FXX series, Little Demon?. The show features Lucy DeVito voicing a young girl named Chrissy Feinberg who finally learns who her father is on her very first day of seventh grade. It’s Satan (voiced by Danny DeVito). Turns out, 13 years ago, Chrissy’s mother, Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza), had a daughter with the devil and has been trying to keep her from him ever since. However, now that Chrissy’s hit the point where she can access her own powers, there’s no hiding anymore.
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Attend 'Breaking Bad' Statue Unveiling Ceremony
Bronze statues of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) of Breaking Bad fame were put on display yesterday in the Albuquerque Convention Center. Both stars were in attendance for the ceremony with other members of the Breaking Bad family, as was Mayor Tim Keller. The statues were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by American Fine Arts Foundry.
'Nope': What Happened to Keith David's Otis Sr.?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Nope.Jordan Peele’s newest genre film, Nope, opens with the only really gruesome scene in the movie: Otis Senior gets killed. Played by Keith David, he is out riding horses with his son Otis Junior, aka OJ, (Daniel Kaluuya) when he is suddenly struck by illness or injury. This seemed to have confused some people (looking at you, Logan Paul), so we have created this explainer just to clear up any confusion.
Pat Carroll, Voice of 'The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95
Actress Pat Carroll, most known for voicing the villainous Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed away at the age of 95. According to Deadline, Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30 while recovering from pneumonia. Carroll started her over seven decade career in the...
‘The Sandman’ Cast and Showrunner Reveal Which Episode They’re Most Excited For People to Watch
One of the many series to take the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Hall H was Netflix’s highly anticipated series, The Sandman. Based on Neil Gaiman's renowned DC comic that some consider to be the greatest comic book series of all time, the series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, or Dream, one of seven eternal entities who control crucial aspects of existence. The first season of The Sandman is reported to cover the story of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, which follows Dream’s capture by Roderick Burgess and his occult followers in the early 1900s and his subsequent 105 years in captivity.
The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.
