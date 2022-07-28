ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
pewtrusts.org

Distinguished Scientist and 2018 Pew Marine Fellow Dies

Ricardo Tapilatu, a researcher and professor who channeled his passion for the marine environment into studying and protecting the critically endangered western Pacific leatherback sea turtle and its nesting grounds in West Papua, Indonesia, passed away on June 24 during a research expedition. He was 55. Over a career that...
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Human Pathogens Are Hitching a Ride on Floating Plastic

The plastics had only been submerged in the ocean off Falmouth, England, for a week, but in that time a thin layer of biofilm, a slimy mix of mucus and microbes, had already developed on their surfaces. Michiel Vos, a microbiologist at the University of Exeter in England, had sunk five different types of plastic as a test. He and his colleagues wanted to know which of the myriad microbes living in the ocean would glom on to these introduced materials.
SCIENCE
pethelpful.com

Video of Tiny Dog Giving Kisses to 'Her Cows' Is Absolutely Precious

There is nothing cuter than when a stereotypical household pet forms a strong bond with farm animals. These are the types of animal friendships that transcend the norm and are so memorable. This is the case for one Jack Russell Terrier and several cows. In the video posted by @penny.and.bianca,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
dailyphew.com

Abandoned Boy Finds Comfort And Friendship In A Dog That Protects Him

Rommel Quemenales, an 11-year-old Filipino kid from Quezon City, has lived apart from his divorced parents since he was a very small child. Although he has an older sister who lives in another city, he has been forced to live on the streets and beg for food since he graduated from second grade since he lacks the finances to get there.
PETS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal

Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Chances of climate catastrophe are ignored, scientists say

Experts are ignoring the worst possible climate change catastrophic scenarios, including collapse of society or the potential extinction of humans, however unlikely, a group of top scientists claim. Eleven scientists from around the world are calling on the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s authoritative climate science...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Walton
12tomatoes.com

Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!

Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
RECIPES
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find Psychedelic Mushroom Microdoses Can Improve Mood and Mental-Health

Psychedelic microdosers noted multiple improvements compared to non-microdosing peers. Further evidence of the therapeutic potential of microdosing has been revealed by the latest research to examine how tiny amounts of psychedelics can impact mental health. In the study, which was recently published in Nature-Scientific Reports, 953 people taking regular small...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Pollinators#Pollination#Biology Letters#Aarhus University#Swiss
Smithonian

Scientists Use Dead Spiders as Claw Machines

Spider corpses turned into robots sounds like the far-fetched plotline of a B horror movie. But researchers from Rice University have created just that—dead wolf spiders that can be used as machines to pick up and put down objects. In a paper published in Advanced Science, researchers have dubbed...
SCIENCE
Mashed

Polish Haluski Recipe

Haluski is a classic Polish comfort food meal that's incredibly simple to make and consists of just four ingredients. Pronounced ha-LOOSH-key, it refers to cabbage that's fried in a generous amount of butter then tossed with egg noodles and black pepper. All the flavor comes from patiently cooking down the cabbage until it's sweet and silky. Black pepper lends a subtle hint of warming spice.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Strawberry Semifreddo

This strawberry semifreddo is so rich, so creamy, and really delicious! It is very easy to prepare and it looks like heaven! Surprise your family or friends with this easy Italian recipe and enjoy the strawberry season. Ingredients:. 600 grams strawberries (fresh or frozen – defrosted) 3 medium eggs.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Butter Beans

Tender and savory with just a hint of sweetness, butter beans are the perfect versatile side dish for any summer dinner. Less sweet than baked beans and more tender than black beans, they're perfect with grilled or fried chicken as well as pork chops. What's the difference between butterbeans and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pets
POPSUGAR

The Moon Tarot Card Wants You to Listen to Your Gut

In astrology, the moon is the cosmic presence that rules our emotions, subconscious minds, and intuition, and The Moon tarot card is no different. Similar to The Temperance tarot card, The Moon is an invitation to evaluate your subconscious self and look closely at what your intuition is telling you. Unlike Temperance, however, this major arcana card may be telling you that something isn't right.
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

TikTok Hack: How to Grow Unlimited Green Onions At Home

If you love topping your salads and dishes with green onion, then this TikTok hack is an easy way to make sure you always have some in your kitchen! Don’t throw away the scraps the next time you buy green onions at the grocery store or local market. You can grow unlimited green onions at home and save money while you’re at it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dailyphew.com

Little Pig Gets a Second Chance at Happiness Despite His Diagnosis

A wonderful huge pig named Floppy was born on January 18, 2020, but ever since he entered the world, his journey has been quite difficult. The young pig was born with head-shaking syndrome, an uncontrollable tremor, and the veterinarians believed he had no chance of survival. Little Floppy was in...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy