So It’s Come To This

Shipping charges will be added to the final bid price of each item. The shipping rates are:. A valid shipping address is required for all deliveries. We regret that we cannot deliver to P.O. Boxes or Rural Routes. As a signature is required upon delivery, please ensure that someone is at the delivery address to accept and sign for the package during regular business hours. Regular business hours are 9am to 5pm EST, Monday to Friday. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery after the auction closes.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO