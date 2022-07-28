So It’s Come To This

defector.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter
Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.
Justin Verlander extends Astros’ dominance of Mariners
Justin Verlander won his sixth consecutive start while Aledmys Diaz hit two of Houston’s four home runs in the Astros’
Astros star Yordan Alvarez smashes his way into Houston history books with insane HR feat
Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez is undeniably one of Major League Baseball’s premier power bats. And on Friday night, he proved it to the world. The 25-year-old designated hitter clubbed his 30th home run of the 2022 season against the Seattle Mariners. The 84 games it took him to reach the 30 homer mark […] The post Astros star Yordan Alvarez smashes his way into Houston history books with insane HR feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a trade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves start up the new season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves started up the 2022 high school football season with their first official day of practice Monday afternoon. Tim Herin begins his 10th season as the THS head coach. “Our kids are excited, you always hear it’s Christmas Day, it’s New Years Day it’s all that, […]
MLB
Yordan's walk-off gives Astros 'hard-fought' series 'W'
HOUSTON -- Considering it was the last time they will face the Mariners in the regular season and the Astros had suffered a stinging late-game defeat a night earlier, Houston knew that finding a way to pull out a win in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at Minute Maid Park was paramount.
MLB
Nolan Ryan "7 No Hitters" Autographed Baseball
Shipping charges will be added to the final bid price of each item. The shipping rates are:. A valid shipping address is required for all deliveries. We regret that we cannot deliver to P.O. Boxes or Rural Routes. As a signature is required upon delivery, please ensure that someone is at the delivery address to accept and sign for the package during regular business hours. Regular business hours are 9am to 5pm EST, Monday to Friday. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery after the auction closes.
MLB・
Comments / 0