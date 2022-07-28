Lady Cats ready for another volleyball season

www.middlesboronews.com
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students. The University of Tennessee will use the Holiday Inn Express to provide students with an affordable housing option. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Remarkable first season comes...
WBIR
East Tennessee sends supplies to non-profit to help people devastated by Kentucky and Virginia floods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of homes have been damaged and families are trying to figure out what is next in Kentucky and Virginia. They've lost their homes and personal supplies while trying to clean out the mud. Anchor Ridge is a non-profit from North Carolina that is working tirelessly...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
wvlt.tv
High school football preseason heating up in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s scrimmage time in Tennessee right now as high school football teams continue preparations for the 2022 season. Friday night at Bearden, the Bulldogs and new Head Coach Josh Jones welcomed in Travis Mozingo’s Christian Academy Warriors. Both teams would get some good work...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Over 3,000 pounds of trash removed from Little Yellow Creek
MIDDLESBORO, KY -- Over 3,000 pounds of trash was collected during the Little Yellow Creek Cleanup. In just two and a half hours, 19 volunteers picked up enough debris to fill three dump trucks!. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park joined forces with Tri-State Outdoors Fest, Guardians of the Gap, Responsible...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Just In: Vols RB to Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury
As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time. Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that ...
Tennessee crews deployed to Kentucky to assist in water rescue efforts
Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kingston Pike and Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
wcyb.com
Devastating flooding hits Whitesburg, Kentucky, 98-year-old woman reportedly rescued
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — Severe flooding hit Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday, causing significant damage. Footage shows major flooding at Whitesburg Middle School. Mae Amburgey, 98, was reportedly rescued from her flooded home. The North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg shattered its highest level Thursday morning. Levels were at...
wymt.com
One person dead after flooding in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials confirmed a man was killed in Clay County due to flash flooding on Thursday. The death happened in the Oneida community. Three deaths are now confirmed in Eastern Kentucky. One person was killed in Perry County and one person was killed in Knott County.
wymt.com
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-29-22 Update: We now know the name of one of the people killed in the flooding in Clay County. Family members tell us Walter Hinkle, 73, of Bullskin, died during the natural disaster. Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a second death in Clay County during a...
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
clayconews.com
Nashville, Tennessee Man Convicted of Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking in Southeastern Kentucky
LONDON, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Nashville man was convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in London, of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wvlt.tv
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a good neighbor can be a huge benefit, but having a neighbor that you disagree with can prove to be a scary situation. That’s the reality for a 78-year-old widow in Dandridge. Over the last several months the woman, who didn’t want to be...
