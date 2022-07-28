76-year-old driver in critical condition after crashing in river, deputies say

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after crashing into a car and a building in Grand Haven and fleeing the scene, police say. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a crash on Beacon, south of the drawbridge Saturday morning. A second call soon came in about a vehicle that crashed into a building on Ferry and Columbus. The driver fled the scene in both instances.

