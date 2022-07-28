76-year-old driver in critical condition after crashing in river, deputies say

wwmt.com
Related
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
wkzo.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Car hits utility pole, second vehicle leaves scene in Westnedge Avenue crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Westnedge Avenue near Maple Street was blocked off for several hours Saturday morning after a crash, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. It happened around 8 a.m. when a vehicle hit a utility pole. A second vehicle left the scene, officials said. The crash caused...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
Kzoo fire marshal investigating fire at Planned Parenthood
There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man tased, arrested in Grand Haven for hit-and-run after running from police
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after crashing into a car and a building in Grand Haven and fleeing the scene, police say. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a crash on Beacon, south of the drawbridge Saturday morning. A second call soon came in about a vehicle that crashed into a building on Ferry and Columbus. The driver fled the scene in both instances.
WWMT
2 people hospitalized in Kalamazoo overnight shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were left hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A 21-year-old and 35-year-old were taken to a a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for KDPS. Officers were dispatched to the...
Two injured in Holland Township crash
Authorities say two people were injured in a two-car crash near Holland Friday morning.
Search for missing West MI man ends after body discovered near site of motorcycle crash
A missing man last seen in Grand Rapids four days ago was found deceased at an apparent crash site Thursday afternoon in West Michigan, state troopers announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plainfield Twp. searching for endangered 24-year-old
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old Tucker Laws. Laws was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and a dark-colored backpack. Family and friends have not seen him since Tuesday, July 26 at...
Missing South Haven woman found
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman who went missing in South Haven.
Fox17
GRPD investigating after person found shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after finding a person shot and killed. Investigator say they got a call around 4 a.m. Saturday from someone saying they found a body on College Ave. NE, north of Leonard St. NE. The Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone...
WILX-TV
14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday night due to injuries he sustained in a collision. The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-96 on in Kent County. Police said three people were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to authorities, a sedan drove into the back of a...
50-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
50-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday evening, a 50-year-old woman, from Illinois, was hurt following a rollover crash in Grand Haven. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at Seventh Street and Franklin Avenue [...]
Kalamazoo Police investigate shooting, look for suspect
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating a shooting and working to find the suspect.
Ex-Forest Hills school board VP pleads guilty to drunken driving
An ex-Forest Hills school board vice president has been sentenced to a February drunken driving crash after she pleaded guilty.
WWMT
Converting Kalamazoo Avenue to a two-way street will likely benefit downtown businesses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-month design process is underway to rework Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo community voices opinions, feedback on Kalamazoo Avenue two-way street project. The City of Kalamazoo said high speeds on one-way streets can create a higher risk of injury or death.
Comments / 0