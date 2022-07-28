ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

pacificsandiego.com

A tasting tour of North County’s Vegan Food Popup

Five years ago, Michelle May started Seva Foods, a line of healthy, plant-based snacks that sold well. But they could have sold even better if she had a way to directly market her freeze-dried ice cream and coconut jerky to her fellow vegans. When she couldn’t find a regularly occurring...
VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest

San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

NYC-Based Shake Shack Rumored To Be Opening New Location To San Diego's Pacific Beach Neighborhood

Rumors are swirling that New York City-based Shake Shack is opening a new San Diego location in Pacific Beach. Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand that has earned a cult-like following for its menu of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. Founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's in 2004, the first San Diego Shake Shack location opened in Westfield UTC in fall 2017 and there are now outposts in Mission Valley, One Paseo in Del Mar, Little Italy, within The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, and a branches set to open within Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City and at The Watermark development in Scripps Ranch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

New Restaurants to Check Out This July in Carlsbad

Food is more than survival. When we eat we make friends and we strengthen family bonds by sharing things about our lives. Sharing food has always been part of the human story. Children mimic the rituals surrounding food by having tea parties and trading treats during snack time. Birthdays are celebrated with sweets, and the association of food with love is built into our daily routines.
San Diego weekly Reader

Pelagic species common during light La Niña years

Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
johnnyjet.com

The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
SAN DIEGO, CA

