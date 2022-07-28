Rumors are swirling that New York City-based Shake Shack is opening a new San Diego location in Pacific Beach. Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand that has earned a cult-like following for its menu of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. Founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's in 2004, the first San Diego Shake Shack location opened in Westfield UTC in fall 2017 and there are now outposts in Mission Valley, One Paseo in Del Mar, Little Italy, within The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, and a branches set to open within Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City and at The Watermark development in Scripps Ranch.

