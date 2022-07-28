www.pacificsandiego.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
pacificsandiego.com
A tasting tour of North County’s Vegan Food Popup
Five years ago, Michelle May started Seva Foods, a line of healthy, plant-based snacks that sold well. But they could have sold even better if she had a way to directly market her freeze-dried ice cream and coconut jerky to her fellow vegans. When she couldn’t find a regularly occurring...
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
sandiegoville.com
NYC-Based Shake Shack Rumored To Be Opening New Location To San Diego's Pacific Beach Neighborhood
Rumors are swirling that New York City-based Shake Shack is opening a new San Diego location in Pacific Beach. Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand that has earned a cult-like following for its menu of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. Founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's in 2004, the first San Diego Shake Shack location opened in Westfield UTC in fall 2017 and there are now outposts in Mission Valley, One Paseo in Del Mar, Little Italy, within The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, and a branches set to open within Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City and at The Watermark development in Scripps Ranch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theresandiego.com
Wynston’s Ice Cream Graduates To A Bigger Location At North City Just In Time For Prime Ice Cream Season
Wynston’s Ice Cream is not new to the San Diego ice cream scene, but this new, much larger storefront marks a significant milestone for the North American Ice Cream Association National Blue Ribbon winner. The “entrepreneurial incubator” graduate. At the beginning, Chris and Sarah Wynn were passionate...
Chula Vista Police giving away free Tacos El Gordo this week: Here’s what to know
Anyone want a free taco?
visitcarlsbad.com
New Restaurants to Check Out This July in Carlsbad
Food is more than survival. When we eat we make friends and we strengthen family bonds by sharing things about our lives. Sharing food has always been part of the human story. Children mimic the rituals surrounding food by having tea parties and trading treats during snack time. Birthdays are celebrated with sweets, and the association of food with love is built into our daily routines.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
johnnyjet.com
The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.
Life in Escondido: Exploring the Forgotten Barrel Winery
Once a month the historic site, now restored and reopened by owner Roger Grove serves a blend of arias and rose’s.
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
Photos: Galactic bar crash-lands in San Diego
Check out this immersive new experience in San Diego, where you'll be part of a spaceship crew stranded in a tropical wasteland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
I'm a New Yorker who went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. Here are the 5 things that surprised me most.
An Insider reporter attended the four-day event and shared the things that most surprised her, like the long lines and the number of pesky mosquitoes.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
No Jackpot Winner, But Imperial Beach Store Sells SuperLotto Ticket Worth $11K
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $12 million. Four tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at convenience stores, including one in Imperial Beach, the California Lottery announced.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food
This is your pet's opportunity to eat free. Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities. The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to...
Comments / 0